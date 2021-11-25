5Ws+1H: What It's About: Good books help warm up cold day

With time off for the holidays or traveling to see family, readers might be looking for something to enjoy at home or on the road. Area librarians offered recommendations for both adults and children as autumn wraps up.
On Wednesday, Jane Adams, of the Tahlequah Public Library, recommended "The Thirteenth Tale," by Diane Setterfield. While the book came out in 2006, Adams said it's a good story for those who haven't read it.
"It's one of those books that you read multiple times," Adams said. "The first time I read it, I think I finished the whole book in two days."
The story follows two main characters, Vida Winter and Margaret Lea. Winter is a famous writer known for repeatedly changing the story of her own life. When writers would visit her to write a story about her life, she would tell different versions, so nobody knew much about the real Winter.
"Then one day she decides to tell the true story of her life to a young woman, whose father owns a rare book shop," Adams said. "She's an avid reader, so Vida sends this woman, Margaret, a handwritten letter, asking her to come, and she wants to tell her the story of her life, and maybe Margaret could write the story of her life."
Margaret decides to visit Vida to hear her story. The young woman is interested in one collection of Vida's stories, called "The Thirteen Tales," but the book only has 12 tales. Meanwhile, Adams said the bookshop's daughter has some issues of her own.
"Her parents never told her, but she discovers on her own that the reason she has a scar is because she actually had a twin and her twin did not survive," Adams said. "I think they were conjoined twins, and her parents never told her. So she's got issues that's she's dealing with, too."
The story goes back and forth between the past and present. Most of the book is set in an old mansion Vida lives in. Adams said the book is mysterious, suspenseful and a little creepy.
"It's one of those books that's great for kind of cool, overcast days," she said. "It's just a great book to sit in the house and look outside, and know it's nice and warm when it's cold out there."
It's important for parents to read to their children. It's been shown to improve cognitive skills and development. So Pam Davis, librarian at Hulbert Community Library, gave two recommendations for people with kids to entertain and educate. Her first was "The Pirates Are Coming," by John Condon.
"It is such a fun story," she said. "It's kind of a version of 'The Boy Who Cried Wolf,' with a twist. It has such a great ending, so you would love to read this book to your kids and it's got awesome artwork in it."
The second children's book Davis recommended is "Carpenter's Helper," by Sybil Rosen. It follows a little girl who is helping her dad do renovations around the home, when they discover some baby birds have moved in.
"It's really a great story with beautiful artwork," Davis said.
"it's about how they manage the little birds that have moved in to their home."
Check it out
The Tahlequah Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday. The Hulbert Community Library is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
