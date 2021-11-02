5Ws+1H: What It's About: Good credit makes it easier to get loans, credit cards

There are many benefits to having good credit, including a better chance of having loans approved, increased borrowing capacity, lower interest rates and more.
Establishing a good credit score plays a significant role in buying home or financing vehicles. The best way to start improving credit is to open a checking account, said Bank of Cherokee County CEO Susan Plumb.
“If you’re not eligible to open a checking account, because you know there’s a credit check that’s involved in opening a checking account, then you would need to find a financial institution that will open a starter account,” she said. “There are a lot of them that do it and you get a debit card with a super-low limit on it, with certain stipulations. It’s really good for kids who are just starting out.”
Having a stable source of income and place to live is often looked for by lenders. A secured credit card is likely best for those with little credit history. It requires a collateral account, wherein the card is backed by a cash deposit. While not meant to be used long term, secured credit cards can help build credit to the point where the holder can qualify for an unsecured card.
Making payments on time is crucial to helping build a credit score. And people should also avoid using their credit cards too much.
Plumb said she only carries one credit card and she pays it off every month.
“Every once in a while to get points, I might make a bigger purchase on a credit card and then pay it off over two months or something like that, but I generally try to not overuse a credit card,” she said. “I would only use a credit card for those kind of purposes. I wouldn’t use a credit card for everyday expenses. You shouldn’t, really.”
Most financial experts recommend people keep credit use below 30 percent of an account’s limit.
Anyone applying for an unsecured credit card might looking at using a cosigner, which can up the chances to qualify and help acquire better credit terms. Credit card accounts shouldn’t be opened too frequently, but once they’re open, they should stay that way. Even for unused credit card accounts, closing them can impact credit scores.
Employers, lenders, businesses and others will conduct credit inquiries to check someone’s history.
“One thing that people may not know is every time your credit gets pulled, it lowers your credit score,” Plumb said. “So if you’re going to look for a car and you go to three or four dealerships and they all pull your credit, it’s going to ding your credit. So it’s better to get your financing in order before you go to make a big purchase.”
