5Ws+1H: What It's About: Grave research key to family history

Grave preservation is an essential part of compiling and keeping up with family history.
Many cemeteries do not routinely clean headstones, which is why it is important for those interested in genealogy to know how to best take care of graves.
Nancy Tharp, a Cookson area genealogist, recommends signing up for Find A Grave, which connects users to headstones throughout the world. Many genealogists take pictures of headstones and archive them on the site to preserve information on the graves.
Contributors can also sign up to receive requests for pictures. It is costly to travel the U.S., and even the world, to take pictures of a specific stone. Instead, a person can request that a local visit the site and take a photo of the headstone and upload it on the site. With so many interested in Cherokee history, Cherokee County receives many requests for grave photographs.
“I am a contributor to Find A Grave. I set a limit of how far away I’ll go to the different cemeteries. They have a list of requests for relatives that would like to see their gravestones,” she said.
In addition to a camera, she also recommends bringing a soft-bristle brush and cleaner. Contributors should use soft orbital motions from bottom to top. Most contributors use a basic soap, like Dawn or Palmolive. They also need to be sure to bring warm water to rinse off the soap from the headstone, and they should pay attention to the engraved lettering.
After the picture is taken, the user can upload it to Find A Grave by following the instructions from the request.
“I don't do it all the time, but I do enjoy helping people have a copy of their headstones. All of those pictures that the contributors take, if they are on ancestry.com, it will come up. They work together,” said Tharp.
She recommends that people get a subscription to a genealogy service. In her opinion, ancestry.com is the best because of its digital offerings.
Genealogists, like Tharp, believe researching their ancestors helps them to better understand who they are, which can be rewarding.
“Grave preservation is important for family history,” said Tharp.
