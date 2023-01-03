5Ws+1H: What It's About: Green cleaning offers safer ways to keep homes safe

With the new year starting a clean slate for many, some may want to expand that ideal to keep their homes spick-and-span.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said that around the first of the year, people start thinking about spring cleaning or setting a resolution.
To keep her on track with her cleaning, Winn uses daily, weekly, and monthly checklists. The checklists cover all areas of her home and includes general housekeeping, from washing dishes to mopping to decluttering the house.
“You know how things just kind of pile up on you – like different kinds of things that stress us out? If we let our house get cluttered, it causes stress,” said Winn. “So I think people are looking for ways to have less stress in their lives and [cleaning is] one way to deal with stress.”
For others who are wanting to start green cleaning – a method using items that are more environmentally safe – Winn has several recipes.
She said using more environmentally safe options can allow for a safer environment, especially for pets and children.
“You don’t want to clean the floors with chemicals or things that your pet [can get on] his nose or feet by walking through it,” said Winn.
Winn said the reason for children and pets being more susceptible to getting sick from the chemicals is due to adults having a larger body ratio and not being as close to surfaces, such as floors or kitchen counters.
“Children are not little adults. They’re smaller. They take in more air, food, and liquid per body unit than we do as an adults,” said Winn. “Plus their brains and bodies are developing rapidly, so the chemicals in their environment definitely have a huge effect on them because it could trigger asthma.”
Some ways to mitigate future issues from the chemicals include using microfiber towels and mops and/or a homemade all-purpose cleaner. Winn said microfiber towels can help absorb more of the cleaning product to ensure less contact with the substance.
A green cleaning and all purpose cleaner Winn mentioned includes a mixture of 3 tablespoons of white vinegar, half a teaspoon of washing soda, half a teaspoon of vegetable oil-based liquid soap, and 2 cups of hot water.
The Cherokee County OSU Extension Office offers multiple instructions for various green cleaning options.
Before teaching a workshop on green cleaning, Winn always assumed she could buy whatever kind of household cleaner she wanted and that it would still be safe for everyone to come in contact with it.
“I never thought about what the health hazards could possibly be because I was just thinking, ‘Well, it’s got to be safe or they wouldn’t sell it. Right?’” said Winn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.