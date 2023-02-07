5Ws+1H: What It's About: 'Grow bags' offer gardeners pros, cons

The size of grow bags have benefited gardeners with little to no space, but they can also limit the users in plant selection.
Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Office agriculture educator, said grow bags are large bags made of fabric-like material. The containers' main purpose is to be filled with a growing medium and used for plant production.
Parolini said they are a lightweight and easy-to-use option that can be less troublesome to move, compared to other heavier or shorter gardening pots.
"When it comes time to move the bags, they are easy to pick up and take with you," said Parolini.
Because the material is lighter than clay or ceramic pots, Parolini said, grow bags can be a better option for people who live in temporary housing situations or only have a small patio or porch. She said they can also be an asset to those with mobility issues, as they are higher than in-ground beds.
"Grow bags can easily be placed on top of a bench and can be taller than some raised beds," said Parolini.
Since the material is fabric, it also allows for better soil aeration and drainage. The fabric also offers a con to gardeners, as it can cause more water to leach out and lose important nutrients in the process.
"This means we will most likely need to be watering them every day," said Parolini. "It is also important to read the fertilizer labels to understand how much you should apply."
While grow bags offer benefits from the size and weight of the object, they also have a set of limitations when it comes to plant selection. The size of bigger plants, such as watermelon and squash, do not allow for them to thrive in grow bags. Parolini said dwarf varieties may be an alternative, but this can still vary, depending on the size. Parolini recommended plants with shallow roots, and those that do not require a lot of space to be placed into grow bags.
"Traditional in-ground gardens have to deal with weeds and burrowing pests, but you also get more space and you can do more with the space itself," said Parolini.
For those wanting to use trellises with plants in a grow bag, she said they will have to use one on a smaller scale.
Parolini said consumers should purchase containers made of polypropylene fabric or a heavy-duty landscape fabric. The containers can last for several years if proper cleaning and storage is done. She said after the growing season has ended, gardeners should empty the bag and wash it with soapy water, then allow it to dry before putting it in to storage.
