5Ws+1H: What It's About: Hair requires care during winter to stay hydrated, healthy

As the colder weather ramps up, so does the need for hair care to prevent breakage.
Vivid Salon and Boutique LLC owners and operators Kelon and Amy Carter said the winter season not only dries out people's skin, but their hair as well. Having a regular hair care routine can not only be beneficial in the winter and fall, but during the warmer months as well.
Amy said receiving regular trims and using professional products can be an important tool for keeping hair hydrated and healthy.
“In our opinion, regardless of season, you always want to keep your hair at the best level of health and what that comes with is frequent – even if they are very, very tiny – trims to get those dead ends taken off, so your hair stays healthy,” said Amy.
While hair care is necessary all year-round, some may notice more damage after the seasons change. Due to humidity dropping in the winter time, Kelon said a lot of dry skin and hair will surface. If people suffer from a dry scalp or brittle hair, scalp oils and other moisturizing products can help to fend this off.
“I see a lot more breakage from ponytails and cotton pillow shams and things like that in the wintertime than I do in the summer because hair doesn’t have the same moisture content, so it’s dried and brittle and it breaks a lot easier,” said Kelon.
Amy said using Wet Brushes, silk pillows, head wraps, masks, and limiting ponytails can lessen the prospect of future damage. For individuals who use a product to stop breakage, she recommended the continued use of a daily hair regimen, but to make sure the substance is also heat resistant. This heat protection keeps hair protected from added thermal damage from flat ironing and curling.
“You want to protect it from heat, especially when we’re in the low-humidity season because it’s double damage,” said Amy.
Sticking with a professional product from a salon or stylist can also help by ensuring a client is using the correct product for their hair. If someone is struggling to know what type of products to use on their hair, Amy said they can call their neighborhood or regular salon for help.
“It all comes down to the health of the hair,” said Amy. “Everything after that is what you decide, but whatever you decide the health must be there at the foundation and so what we do is keep it really healthy with products and maintenance on the hair itself.”
