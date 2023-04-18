Hard drives and solid-state drives can cause issues for computer owners if crashes take place.
Jonathan Rader, owner of Rader Computers, said if a hard drive fails, computer repair shops can do certain things, but most of the time, they have to be shipped to a company with a “clean room” to be repaired. After a hard drive fails, Rader said, people can sometimes recover their important documents or they can use software that might make the documents resurface.
“I would say the best way to do data recovery is to not need data recovery, and by backing up basically and having at least one backup of everything that’s important,” said Rader.
Sometimes when a patron brings in a computer with a suspected crashed hard drive, it may have not completely failed by that point, and the data can be put onto another machine.
Rader said when a hard drive is failing, it can sometimes give no inkling, or it can have some warning signs, such as making more noise, freezing, or slowing down.
“In that case, if a computer does start running really slow out of nowhere, that’s a really good sign the hard drive is about to fail. If that happens, the best thing to do is to turn off the computer and not use it anymore, and then either have somebody like me – or if they have a way to do it themselves – put the hard drive into another machine and just try to copy all the files that you can off it,” said Rader.
Hard drives are starting to go by the wayside, Rader said, as computers are now mainly solid-state drives. Rader said an SSD can still fail, but it has a much lower chance of crashing, compared to a hard drive. A disadvantage of SSDs, even though they are more reliable, is that if they do fail, there are often done, with no warning signs, or they may just slow down.
Rader said important data should always be on more than one device, especially when it comes to older devices. The main causes of hard drive failure is the device being dropped or jostled.
“With solid state drives, they don’t have any moving parts, so you can shake the thing and it won’t cause it to fail. But with hard drives, I’ve seen computers just get bumped relatively slightly, and if it was writing into the disk while the computer gets bumped, it can cause what’s called a ‘head crash.’ Basically there’s the read/write heads moving over the spinning disk, and it’s sitting so close to the disk even a piece of dust getting in there would cause it to scratch it up and fail,” said Rader.
Keeping vital data on an offsite backup can be beneficial for businesses; if something happens to the building, it can still accessed off of cloud services. External hard drives can fail and external SSDs can be less likely to crash.
