5Ws+1H: What It's About: Hats can be for all occasions

Some people’s hat styles are diverse, and comfort and affordability play big roles in what they choose.
Emma Grace, a sales associate at Workman’s, believes most hat styles come down to a buyer's personal preference.
Grace said the store sells different types of headwear, with cowboy hats, baseball caps, and Charlie 1 Horse hats, being the main ones.
The flat brimmed womens western hats – also known by the brand name of Charlie 1 Horse hats – can be found to be made mainly from felt materials. Grace said while the felt hats are the most popular, straw hats in this style are also common.
The main purpose for the Charlie 1 Horse hat style, Grace said, is to be used for fashion and dressing up but not for working, like many of the store’s cowboy hats.
“We have all different kinds of brands [of cowboy hats] and we have a guy who personally shapes them himself and fixes them up for people,” said Grace.
She said Workman's carries both straw and felt cowboy hats for sale for the different types of seasons.
“Straw is typically used for when it’s hotter outside, like in the summer and spring. Then when it gets cooler in the fall and winter is when people wear felt hats,” said Grace.
Grace said while they sell several different types of cowboy hat brands, she doesn’t think there is a big difference among the brands except some brands might be more durable.
To help further personalize certain hats, Grace said they can be reshaped to the buyers preference. Cowboy hats can have the brim and crown reshaped, while a select few of Charlie 1 Horse hats will only have the crown redone. Grace said this is due to the women’s hats looking fashionable without the need to reshape the brim.
Grace said she believes cowboy hast are the store’s main hat style being sold, while certain baseball caps are some of the lesser sold items.
While the store doesn't sell many baseball caps, they do keep several stocked with different bill designs, such as having flat or curved bills. One of the types of baseball caps Workman's sells includes “trucker” hats. This style is known to have a taller and harder front than most other baseball hats. Trucker hats often – but not always – have a mesh backing.
Other types of hats are more common in some areas of the country than here: Beanies, bowler hats, Breton hats, ascot caps, newsboys/flat caps, berets, Homburgs, pork pies, Trilbies, fedoras, top hats, aviator hats, boater hats, Panama hats, floppy hats, boonie hats, and specialty hats like those for Santa Claus and witches.
