Herbs and spices do not always have to be purchased from the grocery store; they can easily be grown at home.
Elephant Rock Garden Supply Co. CFO and Product Specialist Jessica Wright said herbs and spices can be grown either indoors or outdoors.
Some of the most common herbs Wright mentioned included basil, thyme, rosemary, lavender, and oregano, with spices being peppers. Wright said the hardest herb to grow tends to be lavender.
“[It’s difficult] because starting from seed they like cold weather, so you have to do a special sowing regimen to successfully grow lavender from seed,” said Wright.
Wright said herbs and other plants used to create spices can be planted and cared for either indoors or outdoors, as it is up to the gardener’s preference. When it comes to other herbs, Wright said many are dual-purpose in gardens. An example of this is when basil is planted around a garden to deter other pests.
“It’s not foolproof. It’s not like using chemicals, but it is like an early warning system,” said Wright.
Most of these types of plants have to have indirect sunlight to thrive, while pepper plants, which can be used to create paprika, can grow with direct light or be mostly shaded. While most herbs and similar plants can thrive in the same conditions, lavender can be hard to deal with. Wright said the purple flowered plant can usually tolerate the sun until the heat of the afternoon hits.
When gardeners begin to grow their own herbs and spices, Wright said, they should start with quality seeds.
“It really does matter whenever you’re looking at your success rate. No one wants to start a venture that you know is not likely to succeed, so pay attention to your seeds, make sure you’re getting heirlooms, and make sure they are coming from a reputable place,” said Wright.
Water for these types of plants should be consistent, and Wright said adding mulch will also help save the water moisture in the soil. Wright said it is better to water the herbs once a week and then check the moisture from the bottom. By checking from the bottom, the gardener will be able to determine if the moisture is consistent throughout the media type.
“Roots don’t like it soppy, but they don’t like it dry,” said Wright. “If they constantly think they’re fixing to go through a drought, the plant will not thrive.”
Nutrient-rich soil that drains well is the main type of medium for these plants. Wright said when it comes to adding nutrients into the soil, there are different ratios for each stage of life.
“If we’re looking for more green, vegetative growth, we’re going to have higher nitrogen. if we’re going to have more blooming and fruition, we’re going to be looking for a lower nitrogen,” said Wright. “There’s little nuances like that whenever you’re growing you can feed toward. Again it just depends on how well you want to feed your [plant].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.