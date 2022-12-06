5Ws+1H: What It's About: Holiday celebrations, figures differ in cultures

Winter brings about celebrations of Christmas and talks of Santa Claus for many in America, but other countries and religions honor different holidays and figures.
Andrew Vassar, a Northeastern State University professor of humanities, said one of his favorite Christmas figures – and one he teaches about in class – that differs from the usual St. Nicholas is surrounded by controversy. Zwarte Piet, also known as Black Pete, is a figure from the Netherlands and other Northern Europe regions. The figure is depicted with a black face and wears a colorful Renaissance costume.
“[Black Pete] is under a lot of cultural assault these days, rightly so, because it’s basically a European blackface, but nobody really knows exactly what the black is for,” said Vassar.
He said some believe the black is meant to represent either a Moorish person or soot, due to his climbing down chimneys. Black Pete’s use of chimneys is not the only similarity between the Netherlands figure and Santa Claus, as they both distribute gifts to children, give coal to misbehaving kids, and watch kids throughout the year to see if they have been nice or naughty.
Another figure Vassar described is more of an assistant, rather than the boss of the gift-giving operation. Krampus is from the Alpine Europe region and in some depictions works as an assistant to St. Nicholas. Vassar said Krampus tends to have a mean or devilish appearance, while St/ Nicholas, in the same illustration, will clothing resembling that of a Catholic pope.
In most depictions of Santa Claus, lumps of coal are left in stockings, while Krampus offers a more brutal approach. According to the "History.com" website, Krampus not only chases naughty children and punishes them, but may even take them to hell.
While Christmas figures can differ depending on culture, so can the celebrations.
Vassar said some of the main holidays around this time of year that differ from Christmas includes Kwanzaa and Hanukkah. He said Kwanzaa was created in 1966 after the Watts riots and can be seen as a conscience-raising holiday.
Kwanzaa takes place from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, and according to "History.com," it was intended to bring African-Americans together as a community by combining several harvest celebrations. The holiday can include storytelling, a large traditional meal, singing, dancing, and the offering of fruits and vegetables.
Vassar said Hanukkah, which takes place over seven days and will be from Dec. 18-26 this year, is not a major holiday for most Jewish men and women. The holiday incorporates gift giving over that time period, while those who do celebrate often partake of specific foods and games, such as the dreidel, a four-sided spinning top.
“It’s actually kind of ranked by Jews as kind of a lower holiday. It’s become a bigger holiday in America, almost sort of as a statement, kind of as a challenge to Christianity for Jews because it’s almost like a Jewish Christmas,” said Vassar.
Both holidays offer different types of event for diverse purposes, but some of the ways they are celebrated are similar. Vassar said one of the main ways they are similar is by how they both light candles, in various numbers, depending on the religion.
