5Ws+1H: What It's About: Home cooks share recipes in Pinterest group

Unable to host the typical Pinterest group sessions at the Tahlequah Public Library, the staff has started sharing videos online with advice and tips on how to make meals with simple recipes.
Jane Adams presented how to make a spaghetti salad recently, using fresh ingredients that would make for a healthy meal.
"Since we're not doing Pinterest in person anymore, we're making another dish we would make if we were going to have Pinterest," she said. "We picked [spaghetti salad] because it's something that's easy to do in the summer when it's really hot and you don't feel like cooking a lot."
First, Adams cut up some cucumber, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and black olives. Chefs could substitute with orange or green bell peppers. For the dressing, she said one could just buy a bottle of Italian dressing, but she made her own. It includes olive oil, red wine vinegar, pepper, parsley flakes, basil, oregano, red pepper, red onion, salt, and a dash of sugar.
When cooking the spaghetti noodles, Adams said it's important to break them up before throwing them in the pot.
"You have to break them up into pieces, otherwise you're going to end up with spaghetti that's kind of like a giant Gordian Knot or something like that," she said. "The recipe has to break them in half, but I actually broke them in thirds. It makes it a lot easier later when you have to mix it with the vegetables and dressing."
Once the noodles are cooked, they're to be added with the cut-up vegetables and tossed. Because the pasta was broken up ahead of time, it should prevent the vegetables from all sliding to the bottom of the bowl. Cooks will want to mix the dressing ingredients before adding it to the mix.
"I used an immersion blender, but you could literally just shake it up in a jar if you wanted," said Adams. "I like to use the immersion blender, because the oil gets mixed up really good and it doesn't separate like it does sometimes if you shake it."
Before serving, it's recommended to sprinkle Parmesan cheese and parsley over the top of the bowl. Those who aren't a fan of parsley could replace it with oregano.
"Another thing you could use is celery leaves," said Adams. "I had some when I made it the other day. It looked good, but we didn't notice a difference."
While vegetarians might want to stop there, meat eaters could add some protein to the mix, such as chicken or shrimp. Adams ate hers with grilled chicken, which she was really tasty, whether it's warm or cold.
"My husband really liked it," she said. "He had the leftovers [the next day] cold and he said they were still good."
Check it out
Tahlequah Public Library will host another Facebook Live session for simple Pinterest recipes Wednesday, Aug. 26, at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.