Homemade gifts have always been a staple during the holidays, but certain options have picked up in popularity this year.
Heather Crowell, owner of Craft Addict, said some quick gifts individuals can make are as simple as ornaments.
By shaking clear plastic ornaments that are filled with glitter and polycrylic, Crowell said folks can create several personalized baubles in a matter of minutes.
“It makes a real pretty, glittery, and fun ornament, and then you can just put somebody’s name or family name on the outside of it,” said Crowell.
Crowell said she also sells blank acrylic ornaments and keychains, which can be designed however the buyer wants. Some of the ways she said they can be decorated are with paint, glitter, or even using a vinyl cutter such as a Cricut, to make a design or saying.
She has seen a lot of gift items being made or accessorized by Cricuts this year – mainly including ornaments, signs, and keychains.
For first-time users of a vinyl cutting machine, she recommends individuals to start decorating small items to get some practice before creating anything large.
Diamond paintings are popular items all year, and Crowell said these can be given as gifts for the recipient to create, rather than the giver.
Crowell said cross stitching and crocheting seem to be popular ways of making gifts this year.
“I honestly think it came from COVID-19 and the shutdown, and just people trying to find things to do, and it just caught on. It’s just kind of picked up popularity again,” said Crowell.
A quick self-care gift for others includes a bath bomb-making kit, which has the scent and form included. After mixing all the ingredients together, Crowell said, the participant lets the components sit, which means the gift can be made in less than 10 minutes.
Crowell thinks the satisfaction from making something is what pushes people to create personalized gifts in the first place.
“It’s that instant gratification of giving someone something you made,” said Crowell. “It makes you feel good to make something, and then give it to someone and have them appreciate it.”
