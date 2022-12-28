5Ws+1H: What It's About: Hot chocolate can be served with twist

Although the holidays have come to a close, a cup of hot chocolate is still desirable in chilly temperatures.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said her family put a twist on the seasonal beverage by creating a hot cocoa charcuterie board.
Charcuterie boards, once dedicated to the edible display of meats and cheese, can now be made with various items, like hot chocolate.
"Charcuterie has been around for a long time. It's not like it's a new thing, but since it became popular all kinds of different boards have been popping up," said Winn.
Winn said her family used the board as a way to get the younger kids and teenagers involved in an activity before the start of their festivities.
To help create the board, Winn said they made the hot chocolate in a crockpot then placed various hot chocolate-themed items on the board, including holiday mugs.
"Hopefully this will become a tradition, and they will bring their mugs back next year and have the hot cocoa board again," said Winn.
Winn said the board can be a fun activity for the whole family, as people not helping build the board can instead bring objects for the activity.
"That way everybody has some commitment and input into putting it together," said Winn.
For those who need a bigger spread to place their ingredients, Winn said they can instead create a hot cocoa bar. The bar, while quite similar to the board, allows a large number of guests to join in on the activity.
Many items can be used for a a hot cocoa board or bar, including peppermint sticks for stirring, sugar cubes, chocolate chips, regular and mini marshmallows, crushed peppermint, caramels, candies, coconut, cinnamon sticks, and more.
"Be creative. You can try something and if it doesn't work then you will know that next time maybe that wasn't [such] a [good] idea," said Winn.
