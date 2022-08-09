5Ws + 1H: What It's About: How to know if, when to buy an air fryer - and how to use it

All sorts of different brands and types of air fryers are on the market these days, but most of them have similar advantages.
Oklahoma State Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said she owns an air fryer and has given teaching presentations over the appliance.
She said the way an air fryer works is by circulating hot air around the food, rather than frying it with oil. Some of the advantages air fryers have are that they are quick, easy to use, allow for more recipe options, and can be a healthier option.
The healthier options can stem from new recipe choices tailored to the appliance; not cooking the food in oil; and efficiency when reheating meals takes place. She said 40% of a final food mass is possibly oil when an individual is deep frying food, but that is decreased when an air fryer is used.
"Even if [you are] having some french fries, you can still enjoy the french fries because you know you didn't use extra added oils when preparing them," said Winn.
She said by using an air fryer, cooks are also able to cut out the possibility of dealing with a hot kitchen, compared to when an oven is being used.
Due to the appliance being faster than other kitchen equipment, Winn said some recipes need to be adapted so the food does not turn out burnt or dry. Winn said she uses olive oil on some of her foods to help keep her food from drying out, and will often bake recipes at lower temperatures.
"I know when I do tilapia in the air fryer, it is so fast, and I do have to back those degrees off about 25 to 50 degrees because it will cook too fast and it will just be like a crispy piece of leather to try and eat," said Winn.
When buying an air fryer, Winn said, people need to do research on the different types and brands, while also looking to see if they already have equipment that does the same thing as the air fryer. Some appliances not only fry food, but dehydrate, bake, roast, and toast as well.
Some questions people can ask themselves to decide if to buy an air fryer, and what to choose, includes determining what appliances they'll cook with the most, what foods they normally cook, how large of a storage area they have, and whether the appliance actually save them time.
Winn said her main advice is to do their research based on what is best for an individual cook, rather than basing it off of the different types of brands and models.
