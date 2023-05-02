Although hummingbirds face various environmental challenges, they continue to zip by Cherokee County locals.
Laura Hulbert, a Tahlequah resident and birding enthusiast, said there are 363 different species of these small, fast-flying birds around the world, but only one is found in Cherokee County. Hulbert said this species, the ruby-throated hummingbird, is the only breeding hummingbird in the eastern half of North America.
"Cherokee County may experience a lost migrant, but if you see a tiny bird zip past you it’s almost always going to be a ruby-throat," said Hulbert.
Hummingbirds possess many unique qualities. Hummingbirds can flap their wings at 50 beats per second, allowing them to hover and fly backwards; however, since these birds have very small feet, Hulbert said they cannot hop or walk and can only scoot a little bit when perched. As a result, hummingbirds have to fly to everywhere they'd like to go.
Hummingbirds are only found in North and South America and Hulbert said there really isn't another like the compact-bodied and slender-beaked bird. With such a large global population, their habitat needs can be quite vast, as some live in tropical rainforests, arid deserts, or near glaciers. The ruby-throated hummingbird, however, is often found in open woodland habitats or in areas where they can feed on flower gardens or feeders.
Hulbert said these birds are pollinators, meaning they transfer pollen from flower to flower as they feed.
"Since these birds are highly specialized and adapted to their environments, changes in their population or distribution can indicate a larger problem within that ecosystem such as habitat loss, climate change, or pollution," said Hulbert.
For those wanting to attract hummingbirds to their property – which can be the best way to spot these elusive animals – Hulbert recommended residents hang up a feeder or plant native flowers that have tube structures made for long-tongued pollinators. These native plants include trumpet creepers, jewelweed, bee balm, honeysuckle, and more.
"Ruby-throated hummingbirds are drawn to red or orange flowers, so these are the colors you’ll want to plant for the best results," said Hulbert.
Hummingbirds mainly feed on flower nectar, but Hulbert said about 10% of these birds have a diet of small insects and other invertebrates.
When attracting hummingbirds using a feeder, Hulbert said people should stay away from premade red dye mixes as they can cause harm to the birds. By mixing four cups of boiled water with one cup of white table sugar, people can achieve the same result without risking any harm. To prevent mold growth, the mixture should be changed everyday if the temperature is above 88 degrees or every three days if the temperature is below that mark.
Some environmental obstacles these birds often face include habitat loss, climate change, and water contamination.
"Temperature and precipitation patterns can affect the timing of flowering plants and migration patterns for hummingbirds, which will disrupt their food source and alter their breeding cycles," said Hulbert. "Pesticides and herbicides can contaminate nectar that both insects and hummingbirds rely on for food, as well as contaminating the water sources hummingbirds use for drinking and bathing."
