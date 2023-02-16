5Ws+1H: What It's About: Hydroponics, aquaponics can be expensive switch to gardening

Hydroponic and aquaponic systems offer diverse ways to plant crops, but can cost the average gardener a pretty penny.
Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Office Agriculture Educator Jodie Parolini said hydroponics is the process of growing a plant in a liquid nutrient solution, while aquaponics is a mixture of hydroponics and a recirculating aquaculture system.
“To boil it down, aquaponics uses fish to provide nutrients to plants, hydroponics uses formulated nutrients to help plants grow. This means fish are utilized in the aquaponics system, while they are not in the hydroponics system,” said Parolini.
Parolini said the hydroponic liquid nutrient solution could be done with or without artificial media, or what the plant is being grown in. The similarities between the two options are the uses of media, prior research needed, and the labor intensity behind the projects.
The general public can create hydroponic and aquaponic systems at home, but on a smaller scale. Parolini believes it would be easier to create a hydroponics system, especially since aquaponics uses other variables, such as fish.
Parolini said even though some hydroponic systems may look futuristic compared to other farming or gardening methods, the method has been used for many years.
“For example, the hanging gardens in Babylon. They built these gardens near the Euphrates river where water was brought up in a chain-and-pull system,” said Parolini.
Hydroponics is not a process of the past, but has been used for research by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Parolini said the research was to provide nutritious and fresh food for long-term flights through hydroponic systems.
Even though both systems have been found in historical settings, Parolini can see an uptick in their modern usage.
“They are really neat systems and fun to work with,” said Parolini. "We can see an increase in popularity because of greenhouse economics, food safety – you can’t have soil-borne diseases if there is no soil – local food movement, aka decreasing food deserts, because you are not growing this in soil, [and] urban horticulture."
While these systems are more expensive, due to parts, labor, nutrients, and equipment, they can offer several benefits to users. Parolini said hydroponics and aquaponics allow gardeners to use less space for their projects, and it can help grow food year-round when it is in a controlled environment.
“Traditional gardening is typically way cheaper, uses soil, and can take up more space,” said Parolini. “We usually associate traditional gardening with summer, being outdoors, pulling weeds, larger spaces, etc. Hydroponics doesn’t have to be a huge system, and you can grow food indoors during winter. There are many places where you can get a little tabletop herb or lettuce hydroponic grower.”
Parolini said with traditional gardening, most people can just turn a sprinkler on to water their plants, while with hydroponics or aquaponics, users have to conduct several tests to confirm that nutrient levels do not get too high and that the EC of the water is just right. She said this is especially true for the latter system, as fish produce ammonia in their waste, which if left unmonitored, can build up and be toxic to the living organisms in the system.
“Another thing that is so critical is oxygen,” said Parolini. “You may be saying, ‘Wait, I know from my science classes that plants use carbon dioxide to go through photosynthesis.’ You are correct in that part. Plants use CO2 to produce oxygen and sugars. This process is completed through their leaves. The roots of the plant however need oxygen. That is why if you overwater a plant, you push out all of the air that is in the soil and basically suffocate the plant. Since we have the roots in water in both of these systems, we have to have bubblers that aerate the water for us. Fish also like oxygen, so in aquaponics, this is also true."
