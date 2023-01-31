5Ws+1H: What It's About: Inclement weather can mean fun at home

Snow and ice in the forecast can means canceled schools or working from home, so to avoid cabin fever, some participate in activities to break their boredom.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Extension Office family and consumer science educator, said projects on these cold days can be done either indoors or outside.
"The combo [of indoor and outdoor] is great because you can do some stuff inside, but then whenever the kiddos need to get outside and move around, it's always good for them, even if it is cold," said Winn.
Some activities can be indoor and outdoor, like creating pine cone bird feeders. These feeders can be used to help small animals by hanging a pine cone covered in peanut butter and bird seed.
"They can make that into a little citizenship project for the little animals because when it's cold, wet, and snowy outside, they're looking for something to eat, too," said Winn.
Some inside projects for families are various board games, dance parties, movie marathons, makeshift fashion shows, and puzzles. Winn said children who like to participate in STEM projects at school can incorporate these basic skills into baking and cooking with their parents. This can be done by simply discussing the various ingredients and what each can do to the final product.
For families with younger children, Winn said they can do other indoor activities, such as pillow fights and building makeshift living room forts. She said this will not only let them use their creative sides, but it will produces less of a mess.
A treasure or scavenger hunt can also ease boredom. Those can be outside or indoor activities, since participants can find items related to nature.
Another treasure hunt-related activity can be participating in the "918 Rocks" scavenger hunt. Winn said "918 Rocks" is an activity wherein participants paint rocks with different themes and then hide them throughout different parts of the community for others to find, then relocate.
"It's a little bit of a different medium. It's different from painting on a regular canvas," said Winn. "You can be super-creative or not that creative at all."
Besides playing in the snow by doing regular activities, such as sledding or building snowmen, Winn said snowbound folks can go for a simple walk and even spread bird seed around to help some of the little critters deal with the harsh winter.
Winn said folks should just be creative with their projects and bond with their families.
"We don't do enough of that because we are always running and going to different activities," said Winn. "Sometimes we don't take time for our families, so whenever we get stuck at home because of the snow or ice, that's a great time to get some of that family bonding in."
