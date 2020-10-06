October is typically filled with activities like gorging on candy, visiting haunted houses, and watching scary movies, as revelers celebrate Halloween. And many try their hands at carving pumpkins.
The practice of making jack-o’-lanterns dates back to before Halloween was widely celebrated in the U.S. Among Western Europe folklore is the tale of Stingy Jack. In some versions, a man named Jack traps Satan by positioning crosses around him. Satan promises to not take Jack’s soul when he dies, if Jack will release him from capture. According to the Irish tale, Jack releases Satan, who kept his promise when Jack died. However, when Jack did die, his soul was not allowed to enter heaven or hell. Instead, he was given a hollowed turnip with an ember inside to light his way while he roamed the earth for eternity.
People in Ireland and Scotland carved their own jack-o’-lanterns out of turnips or potatoes, and the tradition came with them when immigrants traveled to America, where pumpkins are abundant. Thus, the practice of carving faces into the side of gourds survived, along with the help of Washington Irving’s famous, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
A variety of designs can be used to carve jack-o’-lanterns. Another popular Halloween activity is painting pumpkins. The first item needed is the pumpkin. Richard Roberts, from Rockin R Farms, grows pie pumpkins that would make for good painting. And by the time Halloween rolls around, he’s typically the last in town to have one to sell.
“Usually, everybody else is sold out. I get phone calls asking if I have pumpkins and they come out and tell me nobody else has pumpkins around town," he said.
Painted pumpkins usually last longer than carved ones, and they might be safer for young children. Pumpkin painters should wash their "canvas" before they being to decorate it, so they will have a clean surface. Adults might want to give kids washable paint to avoid colorful chaos, but acrylic or spray paint does well on pumpkins.
According to the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service, all pumpkin carving should be done by an adult. Children can help draw the patterns and clean the pulp and seeds from the center. Roberts recommends getting a large pumpkin for those who want to make a jack-o’-lantern, so it’s big enough to fit a candle inside.
People can purchase pumpkin carving kits, or a variety of sharp knives from the kitchen could suffice. A sturdy metal spoon will help remove seeds and strings. When adding a candle to the hollowed-out pumpkin, carvers should make sure it is resting on a sturdy surface away from flammable items. The OSU Extension Service also recommends trying flashlights, battery-operated flameless candles, and glow sticks.
In case folks didn’t know, pumpkins can be eaten, too. Roberts relayed one method for a pumpkin custard dessert.
“You take the pie pumpkin, you cut the top of it out and get all the seeds and core out of it,” he said. “You leave the meat and then you put custard in it. You put the top back on it and then bake it. Then you eat it right out of the pumpkin, so you can eat the custard and pumpkin meat at the same time.”
Heather Winn, Family and Consumer Science educator at the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office, said Halloween celebrators could make a snack out of the pumpkin seeds. She recommends rinsing off the seeds and roasting them in the oven at 325 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. Then chefs can toss the seeds with a little olive oil and garlic powder for a unique Halloween treat.
