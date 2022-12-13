5Ws+1H: What It's About: Knitting, crocheting similar, but results vary

While crocheting and knitting may look similar to the naked eye, the crafts are diverse in multiple ways.
Melissa Gay, a member of the Tahlequah Creative Threads, said a knit product is normally more tightly woven with a feeling of elasticity, while a crocheted project fits more loosely.
When crocheting, Gay tends to use more yarn than when she is knitting, because of the closer weaves knitting creates. While both activities can produce similar products, Gay said they can finish at varying times, with crocheting being a faster method.
“If you want to do something like a fast project, like a quick hat, a quick scarf, then crochet is your friend,” said Gay.
She said while an individual can knit or crochet with almost any type of yarn, the materials used to create the stitches are quite different. Crocheting requires a hook-type object, while knitting uses needles to create the designs and stitches.
Users have three separate knitting needles – straight, circular, and double-pointed – they can use, depending on what is being made. Various sizes of the hooks and needles are also needed, based on the different thickness of the yarn.
“If it’s a real thin yarn, you want to use smaller-size hooks or knitting needles depending upon the size, and of course, like a big, thick chunky yarn, you will want to go up in that size; otherwise it wil just fall off the hook,” said Gay.
The price between knitting and crocheting also differs, due to brands and the type of materials are used. When looking up patterns to create, most will recommend what yarn and size of hook or needle to use.
For beginners, Gay suggests crocheting due to the longevity aspect. Crocheting also helps an individual to figure out the technique on holding the materials.
“I think it’s easier to teach them to start off with crochet to get that hand coordination,” said Gay. “When they [can say], ‘Hey, I got this down. I see how to hold it,' then they can move on to knitting and kind of broaden their skills a little bit, but I think both are equally nice.”
She said the time it takes to finish a project varies among each person and the skill level.
“It’s one of those things if you start a project with knitting, you want plenty of patience, because it does take a little bit longer to knit something than it does crochet,” said Gay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.