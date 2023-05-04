When it comes to the world of law, attorneys and lawyers are often considered one and the same; however, there are many differences between the professions.
B.J. Baker, a Cherokee County attorney, said there are denotative and connotative comparisons that can be made between attorneys and lawyers. Most people find the positions to be synonymous with each other, Baker said, while the only ones who may know the actual differences are those employed in law.
Baker said for the denotative difference between lawyers and attorneys is that the latter has passed the bar exam, while lawyers have not.
“The bar exam is grueling. It’s a two-day test, and [you] do eight hours straight of essays on one day and eight hours straight of multiple choice on the other day,” said Baker. “It’s a very tough test and you can hardly finish it. It’s like broken down into one-hour segments and you’re given more questions than you can really possibly answer in that timeframe. It’s exhausting.”
As lawyers are not licensed like attorneys, they are not allowed to participate in trials. Instead, they focus on research.
“A lot of times, a lawyer would basically be like a paralegal,” said Baker. “I mean, they can’t practice law. They can’t sign off on documents. They can’t go before a judge, but a lot of times they’re great paralegals.”
The difference between a paralegal and a lawyer it is that a paralegal has a bachelors degree but did not go to law school. Baker said paralegals do “all the legwork” when it comes to a trial, such as research and preparing the file.
Baker said the paths for a lawyer and attorney are very similar as both have to graduate from law school.
“Used to [be] that wasn’t the case. I think it was in the ‘50s that it changed,” said Baker. “Prior to that, you would just proctor underneath a practicing attorney and then take the bar exam, so you didn’t have to go and get your [doctorate] from university to be an attorney. You just had to work underneath a proctor and then pass the bar.”
Baker said there is not a mixture of a lot of lawyers and attorneys at most law firms, but larger firms might have a concoction of the positions. According to Baker, a majority of people who go to law school don’t take the bar exam and anyone can enter into law school with any degree.
“There are more U.S. presidents, more bank presidents, and more university presidents with a background of a law degree then any other degree out there. There’s lots of professionals that go to law school with no intention of ever practicing law, and so they’re your esquires, your lawyers,” said Baker. “They go to law school and then they go to work in administration, for a bank, for a university, or what have you.”
