5Ws+1H: What It's About: 'Leaves of three' should be avoided

As plants spring from their winter hibernation, hikers and park attendees should adhere to the rule, “Leaves of three, leave it be.”
Poisonous plants, like poison ivy, embed themselves into the contours of the Green Country landscape, making it important for forest dwellers to familiarize themselves with harmful herbage.
Parks with popular hiking trails include Sequoyah State Park, Greenleaf State Park, Tenkiller State Park, Cookson Hills State Game Refuge, Cherokee Landing State Park, Carters Landing Public Use Area, and Cookson Bend Public Use Area. Poisonous plants possibly appear in all parks in the area.
The most common toxic plants include poison ivy and poison oak. Within Oklahoma, poison ivy is most prevalent in the Eastern side of the state because of its abundance of rain.
Poison ivy is identifiable because it grows in leaflets of three. One side of each leaflet has a smooth edge, while the other side, typically, has a subtle tooth. Poison ivy grows as plants, shrubs, or climbing vines and its leaves vary in shape from elliptic to egg shape.
“Up to 90% of people who come into contact with poison ivy oil develop an itchy rash,” said Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Poison ivy grows on vines and grows flowers and berries, which are dispersed by birds.
Like poison ivy, poison oak is a shrub that grows in leaflets of three, but the shape of its leaves resemble an oak leaf, though it is not a member of the oak family. Poison oak is found in forests, which make it prevalent in Eastern Oklahoma.
With both poison ivy and poison oak, allergic reactions can appear immediately, or symptoms can take 24-48 hours to show up, and even a week in some cases. When reactions are delayed, it can make it difficult for infected people to remember where they were exposed, especially if they are frequent visitors to the outdoors.
To treat poison ivy and poison oak, users should apply over-the-counter cortisone cream on the affected area. Calamine lotion can also be applied to prevent the area from itching. In extreme cases, users can take oral antihistamines, like diphenhydramine – Benadryl – which can help with inflammation. Some soak the affected area in an oatmeal bath or baking soda to prevent itching.
While most people are less frequently infected by poison ivy in the winter, people need to be careful year-round, as oil from the plant can be transferred by its roots.
Less common is poison Sumac, which grows in wet, forested areas in the Southeastern part of the state, and is identifiable by its seven to 13 arranged oval-shaped leaflet pairs with pointed tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.