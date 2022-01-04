5Ws+1H: What It's About: Library staff shares book picks

The staff at the Tahlequah Public Library always have book suggestions for people needing a good read, and librarian Jane Adams recently shared some recommendations.
The library has an adult book club called Books 'N Gab, which meets the second Friday of every month at 10 a.m. This month, the club is reading "Ordinary Grace," by William Kent Krueger. Adams said it won multiple awards the year it came out, and the story takes place in the 1960s.
"The protagonist is a 13-year-old boy in a small town in Minnesota, and the story is narrated 40 years later. So it's the man, as an adult, looking back to when he was a boy in the early 60s in this small town during the summer in Minnesota," she said. "Obviously, a crime takes place and it's the boy's experiences in the small town in the summer and all of things that happened, and how it changed his life."
Kent Krueger is best known for his mystery series that follows Cork O'Conner, a former police officer from Chicago who moves back to Minnesota, where he serves briefly as sheriff. After he's voted out, he becomes a private investigator.
"The main character is part Native American, part Irish, and a lot of the stories in that mystery series involve Native American issues," Adams said. "He frequently has to go on the reservations and he gets hired by people to investigate things. It's a very popular series."
A book by Kent Krueger, "This Tender Land," is another recommendation by the library. It takes place during the Great Depression and follows a group of children sent to an Indian boarding school in Minnesota.
"Those were when Native American children were forcibly removed from their families and forced to attend schools," Adams said. "One of the children is involved in a crime, and he and his brother decide to run away from the school, and several other children go with them. Their goal is to get to the Mississippi River and try to find somewhere where they can live and they won't be taken back to the school."
The story follows the children's journey - places they see and people they meet - as they escape the boarding school.
Yet another staff pick is by a different author, Alison Gaylin, who wrote "The Collective." It's a suspenseful, thrilling mystery novel that follows a woman whose 15-year-old daughter died five years earlier. The person she believes murdered her daughter has gone without punishment, causing much anger and rage for the mother. She then receives a card inviting her to join an online group of people in a similar situation.
"She joins the group and she feels like they're helping her," Adams said. "They can talk to each other online and express feelings about how angry they are at how there's been no justice for their children. One thing leads to another, and she gets another notification, inviting her to join a group called The Collective, which is on the dark web, and they are people who go out and seek retribution and are going to get justice on their own."
Check it out
Those interested in finding one of the library's recommendations, or participating in the book club, can call the Tahlequah Public Library at 918-456-2581.
