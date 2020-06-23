5Ws+1H: What It's About: Life jackets have to be worn to save lives

July 4 is around the corner, and the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller are likely to be flooded with visitors looking to enjoy the holiday. So now could be the right time for people to refresh themselves on how to stay safe in the water.
Despite the COVID-19 outbreak's affecting many facets of life in the U.S. and Oklahoma, it has not stopped people from getting out on the water this year.
"Public access areas around GRDA's lakes and along the Illinois River do remain open," said Grand River Dam Authority Chief of Law Enforcement Brian Edwards in a news release. "We are already experiencing a more active season than normal on our lakes and the river."
There are few safety measures people should keep in mind before hopping in a raft or kayak to head down the river. First thing the GRDA recommends is that floaters and boaters "always were your life jacket." A life jacket cannot save someone's life if it isn't used. The GRDA also has tips for selecting and using life jackets.
For instance, people should purchase their own personal life jackets, because one size does not fit all. Labels should have the weight, size and proper use information on them. People should also ensure the life jacket has a Strength Test (speed) rating for the intended activity. For example, don't use a life jacket on a boat that travels 40 mph, if it is rated for only 20 mph.
Water toys should never be used as a replacement to life jackets. Life jackets should be checked yearly to make sure there are no rips or tears before being used.
Those who are new floating the river should not go alone. Instead, novices should pair with experienced paddlers/ floaters in a raft where this is lesser chance of capsizing.
To avoid serious injuries, GRDA strongly discourages diving from bridges, bluffs, stream banks and trees.
Those who plan on taking a vessel to the lake should be aware of the environment they're boating on.
Engines should be turned off when people are in the water nearby. Before hitting the water, people should make sure they don't overload their boat and check the forecast.
"The main thing is to boat, and float, smart, safe and sober," said Justin Alberty, GRDA vice president of corporate communications. "Know the environment you will be boating or floating in, wear your life jacket, use common sense on the water."
