With the official start of summer nearing at June 20, more folks will be headed outdoors to take a swim. To ensure they have a safe environment, lifeguards stay vigilant and ready to dive into action at a moment's notice.
To become a lifeguard, one must enroll in a certification course. Course can be taken through organizations such as the American Aquatics & Safety Training or the U.S. Lifesaving Association, but the most common and well -known organization for certifications is American Red Cross.
Arron Edwards, Northeastern State University Fitness Center director, said The Fit is looking to hire some new lifeguards, and the Red Cross course is what most applicants usually complete.
"We do take others, but usually that's the one we like, because we know the process," he said. "Right now, we're really trying to find students, because we're student-run."
NSU guards must be at least 18.
The course is taken in segments, including video lessons, written exams, and physical tests. Logan Curtis, head lifeguard at Tahlequatics, said he it usually begins in a class-room setting with several hours worth off videos on various rescues and procedures required.
"Once that is finished, we test over the knowledge we've learned via a written test," said Curtis. "Finally, we take the physical test, which consists of a handful of different and difficult exercises and rescues."
Most courses have an age requirement. For American Red Cross, lifeguards must be at least 15. They also have to pass a pre-course swimming skills test prior to taking lifeguarding courses. There are different types of guards - such as lake, beach and pool guards - who all have different procedures, according to Curtis. Red Cross has courses for traditional lifeguarding, aquatic attraction lifeguarding (for water depth of 3 feet or less), and shallow water lifeguarding (for a water depth of 5 feet or less).
There is typically a head lifeguard, like Curtis, who oversees activities at the pool and ensures other lifeguards are doing their jobs correctly. He said the No. 1 job for any lifeguard is to be attentive.
"The job of a lifeguard is nowhere near as exciting and action-packed as movies and television make it seem," he said. In my four years of guarding, I have never once had to save someone from drowning. Drowning is actually a pretty rare occurrence and not many guards will have to perform rescues. That being said, it is still our job to be ready at any second to do so."
Lifeguards must be able to perform First Aid when necessary, and during the training process guards will be tested on their CPR skills. They must also be able to enforce rules and take care of general maintenance duties around the facility.
Although it might not be as glamorous as what has been depicted on "Baywatch," Curtis said it is still a tremendous responsibility, as lives are at stake.
"The hardest part of being a lifeguard has always been knowing that any of the swimmers' lives could be in my hands at any moment," he said. "It's a lot of responsibility to bare and requires a strong will to do it correctly."
Tahlequatics is open, but patrons are required to make reservations. The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Sundays.
You can help
Edwards said The FIT at NSU is currently open from 7 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, but he is hoping to hire more lifeguards so the facility can expand pool hours to around 4 p.m. He said individuals who apply would be looking at around 10 to 20 hours of work a week. For more information, call The Fit at 918-444-3980, or email Edwards at edward64@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.