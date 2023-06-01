The change of seasons has brought not only boating and floating to Cherokee County, but also the need for safety out on the water.
Justin Alberty, corporate spokesperson for Grand River Dam Authority, said, no matter what the activity is, a lifejacket is the top piece of equipment a person can have while in the water.
"One thing we always stress is proper fit, and this time of year when people are just getting back on the water for the first time – maybe they've not been on the water all winter – if you have a lifejacket, it's a good time to just look it over and make sure it's not ripped or if there are any tears or if any of the straps are worn," said Alberty.
If any sign of wear and tear is found on a lifejacket, he said, it should be replaced before enjoying water activities. Alberty said the flotation device should be approved by the U.S. Coast Guard, especially since water toys, like pool noodles, are not considered to be flotation devices.
"First of all check it for damage or wear," said Alberty. "If it's in good shape put it on snug it up and you should be able to put your thumbs up under the straps across your shoulders and pull. It should stay in place."
Alberty said if a flotation device is too loose it can possibly come off when entering the water. This is especially true for young children.
"We don't want children to have something they have to grow into. We want a life jacket that's going to fit the child today," said Alberty.
In regard to other water safety tips, Alberty advised people stay hydrated, pace themselves, and use sun protection.
Alberty said novice floaters should let commercial operators know they are not as experienced, as they can pair the beginner with someone who has more experience. Swimmers should only swim in water that is cool and moving since still, warm, or stagnant water can be dangerous to a person's health.
Alberty said lone floaters should create a float plan where they tells someone where, when, and how long they will be doing the activity. Boaters should watch out for others out on the water, wear their lifejackets, have a designated driver, and carry at least one phone to call 911 in case of an emergency.
"Generally nationwide, alcohol is a contributor to most of the boating accidents out there. Make sure you have a designated driver on that boat because you get into the sun beating down, the wave action, and boats all around, you really need somebody who's got all their faculties about operating that vessel," said Alberty.
