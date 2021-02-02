5Ws+1H: What It's About: Lines on roadways there for safety

A vehicle crash can ruin anyone’s day, so drivers should be aware of road laws and pavement markings.
The last time many people reviewed the rules of the road was when they took their driver’s tests. So a refresher might be in order, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is bringing 12 months of driver safety education to motorists this year.
ODOT emphasizes the dangers of distracted driving. In Oklahoma, drivers are required to devote their full attention to the roadway. There is also a law that prohibits drivers from operating vehicles while using hand-held electronic devices. According to ODOT, in 2018, across the nation, 2,841 deaths resulted from distracted driving.
The most important rule for avoiding serious injuries is to wear the seat belt. According to ODOT, in the first 15 days of 2021, there were 10 fatalities on state highways. In five of those fatalities, the person was not wearing a seat belt.
“On an almost daily basis, we see crashes that could have different outcomes if seat belts had been worn,” said Tim Gatz, secretary of transportation. “The odds of survival go up significantly and the severity of injuries often goes down when people are wearing seat belts."
Oklahoma law requires both the driver and front seat passenger to wear seat belts at all times. Children 8 and under must be properly secured in a child passenger restraint system. If the child is under 2, he must be secured in a rear-facing car seat. Children must be in a car seat until age 4. Between ages 4 and 8, children must be in a car seat or child booster seat, unless the child is taller than 4-9. If they are 8 years old or taller than 4-9, they should wear a seat belt.
Head-on collisions made up more than 10 percent of fatal crashes in 2018, according to Insurance Information Institute. That's why drivers should never cross the double-yellow line to try and pass the vehicle ahead of them.
Division 1 Engineer Chris Wallace said ODOT looks at a number of factors when deciding where drivers on a two-lane roadway will have an opportunity to pass the car in front of them.
"The most important is sight distance, which is how far you can see," he said. "You've got to be able to see far enough, depending on the speed limit, to where you could safely pass somebody. If there is a hill or a curve, or in places where you run into blind spots, that's where you'll see the double yellow line."
If a driver has a dotted yellow line on his side of the road, and the other side has a solid yellow line, the driver may cross over into the other lane of traffic to pass the vehicle in front of him. If he looks down and sees his side of the road has the solid yellow line, while the other has a dotted yellow line, drivers from the other side of the road may cross lanes to pass.
"Two-lane highways – especially in rural areas – are where we see the disproportionate amount of crashes that involve series injuries and death, as well," said Cody Boyd, public information officer. "When you look at the percent of the population that lives in rural areas versus the amount of crashes and fatalities, it’s not proportionate to the amount you see in urban areas. So two-lane highways serve a great purpose, and they have to be treated with respect with travelers, because the types of wrecks that happen on two-lane highways can be very serious."
One of the initiatives of ODOT has been to add more shoulders to two-lane roadways. Boyd said adding shoulders can be less costly than expanding roads to four-lane highways, while also providing more safety to drivers.
"That helps reduce the chance of those types of crashes," said Boyd. "People have more room in their lane and then there’s that room on the side. So instead of going off the pavement, there’s some room there to correct."
Solid white lines define lanes of traffic going in the same direction, or show the location of the shoulder on the road. Broken, or dotted, white lines are used to show the center line between lanes of traffic headed in the same direction. The dotted lines may be crossed, while the solid white line should only be crossed if a driver is avoiding a hazard or needs to pull over.
There is one type of yellow line that drivers can cross. If a two-direction road has a center turn lane, vehicles may pass over the solid yellow line to make a left turn.
Drivers not used to going on large highways might not understand the HOV (high-occupancy vehicles) lane. It may also be referred to as the carpool lane. These are meant for buses or vehicles with a minimum of two or three people, including the drive. They are often marked with a diamond symbol on the pavement. There will likely be a sign that reads “Carpool Lane,” or “High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) Lane,” which could be written on the pavement itself.
Diamond symbols can have other uses, too, said Boyd.
"That’s something you’re most likely going to see on a city street," he said. "Those diamonds mark preferential lanes. What that means is it could be a bicycle lane, or an HOV lane. You might see those [HOV] lanes meant only for high-occupancy vehicles in places like Dallas. It’s usually accompanied with text that’s also painted on the roadway. In some places, it could be a bus-only lane, a transit-only lane, or a taxi-only lane."
