5Ws+1H: What It's About: Make-A Wish needs volunteers

A local Make-A-Wish volunteer is encouraging locals to get involved in different capacities.
Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit that helps fulfill the wishes of children who experience critical illnesses between ages 2-1/2 and 18 years.
Victoria Gleason is a wish granter for the organization, and her job is to meet with families to assess a child's wants, and then to help facilitate logistics in making it happen. Her work culminates in a send-off party, which she organizes on behalf of the child.
Currently, she is working with a Tulsa-based child with family in Tahlequah, where his party will be held. He will have the opportunity to visit one of the Disney parks.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation operates offices in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. To become a volunteer, applicants must pass a background check and undergo a phone interview.
"There are other opportunities if people don't want to be the one to meet with the families. There are fundraising opportunities, or they can volunteer at events," said Gleason.
Many of the children who benefit from Make-A-Wish Foundation have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, but it isn't necessary for the child to experience a terminal illness to qualify to receive a wish. They need to be referred by a doctor or a health specialist.
Make-A-Wish is in need of financial backing.
"Any businesses, or schools that participate are welcome to. Any cooperation that puts on an event would be great. We have had golf tournaments, a bike rally, and they have even put on a radio-a-thon," said Gleason. "There are other opportunities if people don't want to be the ones to meet with the families."
She said studies have shown that kids who have something positive to look forward to experience hope, which leads to better health outcomes.
To become a volunteer, call the Oklahoma Chapter of Make-A-Wish Foundation at 405-286-4000.
