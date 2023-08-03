While menstruation products have changed over the years and new options have become available, preferences vary from person to person.
Shannon Gower, pharmacist at Tahlequah Drug Co., said period products – like panty liners, pads, tampons, menstrual cups and discs, – all depend on a person’s needs, including the volume of their flow and their comfort with such products.
For period products that are used internally, like tampons and menstrual cups and discs, Gower said people need to take care in order to avoid Toxic Shock Syndrome, which can be produced by bacteria that gets into other organs.
“Toxic Shock Syndrome is not exclusive to using a tampon. It can [even happen] to men or children, but if it does happen with a tampon it can be caused from not changing the tampon often enough,” said Gower.
TSS can also be caused by issues from strep or staph infections, with symptoms including fever, diarrhea, vomiting, fainting, dizziness, or a rash with the appearance of a sunburn.
“If you let [the infection] go and you don’t treat it, then you get bacteria in your bloodstream and then it causes Toxic Shock. It causes a shock to your system and your organs, like your heart, liver, and kidneys, and so that can happen to anybody,” said Gower.
If menstrual cups or discs are not cleaned properly and often, or if tampons are not discarded in a timely manner, bacteria can begin to build up, be absorbed, and spread the rest of the body.
Gower said tampons should be avoided if vaginal dryness is a common issue, as well, as it can cause damage to the squamous cells.
Even during their cycle, Gower said people can experience dryness since the tampon will absorb the natural lubrication. When using any type of menstruation product, Gower said people should check for potential allergies.
“I think the main thing is just cleanliness and feminine hygiene,” said Gower. “If you practice good [hygiene], then you change the tampon, cup, disc, or pad regularly then there is a decreased risk of bacterial infection. Of course, it will decrease odor, as well,” said Gower.
For those dealing with cramps and other painful menstruation symptoms, Gower suggested Midol, an over-the-counter pain relief medication with added caffeine to soothe cramping.
She said ibuprofen is another medicine that works well to relieve pressure pain and inflammation.
“There is Diarex, which is an over-the-counter diuretic that helps women during the menstrual cycle because the increased progesterone causes water weight gain,” said Gower.
Gower said Diarex is only to be used for women. Those experiencing heart failure should not take the medication.
