5Ws+1H: What It's About: Mistletoe, holly have deep seasonal roots

For centuries, mistletoe and holly have been used to bring color to the holiday season.
Most people associate mistletoe with Christmas and the custom of kissing underneath it. Historians have dated the first reference back to a song or musical from 1784. Charles Dickens would later depict the practice in his 1843 "A Christmas Carol." And in Washington Irving's "The Sketch Book," published in 1820, the writer described in a footnote the tradition of mistletoe being hung in farm houses and kitchen, where young men would have the privilege of kissing girls under it and would pluck a berry from the plant each time.
What remains unknown to many is that mistletoe is actually a parasite.
"It does derive some of its nutrients from the plant that it grows on," said Garrett Ford, agriculture educator at Cherokee County's OSU Extension Office.
Mistletoe can grow on more than 100 different types of trees. However, much can be found in North Carolina's pecan, hickory, oak, red maple and blackgum trees. It is native to the British Isles and much of Europe, as well, so most Okies won't come across it outside of a store.
"I would think our heat would probably be too much for it here," said Ford.
Although it can be considered a parasite, mistletoe grows slowly and is not usually an immediate threat to tree health. It can also benefit birds and insects, and is a sign of a diverse ecosystem, according to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. Meanwhile, the mistletoe berries contain compounds that are toxic for people and pets, but research shows European mistletoe extracts can stimulate the immune system to fight cancer.
Similar to mistletoe, holly's bright red berries might look appetizing, but are best left alone. Ford said if it's bright and draws your attention, it's best to avoid it.
"Something that has bright colors is more or less a warning that says 'don't eat me,'" said Ford. "It doesn't always hold true, but it is a general rule of thumb, you're better off not taking the risk."
Holly berries have also been known to be used for medicinal purposes. They were once valuable to Native Americans tribes in the southeastern part of the country.
"They would make kind of a tea out of it to induce nausea, if someone was sick," said Ford. "It wasn't something they eat;they would just use it in small doses. That would be a result of it being toxic."
Holly remains a symbol of Christmas, as people continue to deck the halls with its boughs every year. Before its connection to Christmas, in ancient Celtic cultures, Druids believed they had magical properties and could fend off evil spirits. The plant has since also been associated with Jesus Christ, as the prickly thorns represent the crown he wore when he was sacrificed on the cross, and the berries represent the blood he shed.
Holly grows in American from Massachusetts to Florida, west to Texas and Missouri, and is adapted to a wide range of conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In Cherokee County, Ford thinks people would have a hard time finding it, but holly might be able to survive in pockets of southeast Oklahoma in areas that receive more rain. But it is also a very common nursery plant.
"People like them for hedge-type plantings," said Ford. "Historically, they were taken from the woods, propagated and grown in nurseries to be used as hedge plantings, because they make nice evergreen shrubs. And when they set fruit, you get the nice contrast of the fruit against the wacky green leaf."
