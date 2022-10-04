5Ws+1H: What It's About: Nail tech talks techniques: Acrylics, gel, dip powder, more

Going to the salon for a nail appointment can have consumers wondering which option is the best fit.
There are four main ways a person can get their nails done – solar, acrylic, gel, and dip powder.
Taylor Morgan, a nail technician at Em and Em Nails, said acrylic nails are an enhancement for nails made from acrylic powder and liquid monomer. Gel nails describe a hard polish placed under a UV light to dry the substance. Morgan said gel polish can be used on both acrylic or natural nails.
Dip powder nails are created by using a lighter form of acrylic powder.
“Instead of using the liquid monomer to mold it, what we do is we paint this glue-like substance on your nail,” said Morgan. “Then you dip it into the powder and those powder particles attach to your glue and it builds onto the nail. You can do tips with that or you can do that on your natural nail.”
Solar nails are another option. This method is similar to acrylic nails except colored acrylic is used.
“Solar nails are still a monomer liquid. There are just two different kinds. One that dries really fast and one that doesn’t – that’s a solar. Solar is used for acrylic that has a lot of pigment in it, so if you want black solar nails your whole acrylic will be laid in black solar acrylic ,” said Morgan.
Morgan said acrylic nails seem to be more popular now while solar nails are the least picked option.
Morgan said when deciding among the different options, most people make their choice depending on the durability of the nail. Solar nails rank as the toughest and acrylic nails rank as the second most durable, but are more susceptible to chipping due to their top layer of polish. Dip powder nails fall under acrylic and gel nails are the least durable. In order for a dip powder nail to chip, Morgan said it would have to completely break.
Morgan said she does not recommend people under 12 years old to get acrylic nails and should instead have dip or gel nails done.
“That stuff is really hard on your nails. Dip is even hard on your nails and gel too because it has to be taken off,” said Morgan.
For people with brittle nails, Morgan said she recommends the dip powder option because it is not only less damaging, but it allows the client to see their nails every time they are redone, as they have to be taken off each time.
She said one of the reasons acrylics are so harsh on natural nails is due to the nail tech having to drill and sand a layer of the nail bed off.
“The best thing to do and what we all have to practice is doing it very lightly so it just takes the shine and oil off because that is your main goal – to take that off so the product will stick to your nail,” said Morgan.
Morgan said it usually takes about two to three weeks for the nail bed to grow back. For aftercare with acrylics, the individual only has to get them filled each time while gel and dip nails are soaked off and completely redone.
Instead of getting a fill, Morgan said it can be common for some people to rip their acrylic nails off, which can damage the nail further. Morgan said she highly recommends clients come in for nail removals, especially when it comes to acrylic and gel nails as they have to drill the top coat and gel off of the nails and soak them in acetone.
Morgan said the cost of the different nail options differ depending on the salon. At Em and Em Nails, gel polish on natural nails starts at $25.50, dip powder nails start at $43, acrylic nails start at $50, and solar nails are $50.50.
