5Ws+1H: What It's About: New books at library tinged with mystery

Four books were marked as recommendations by the Tahlequah Public Library for February, as librarian Jane Adams discussed their plots and character development.
The first novel suggested is “These Silent Woods,” by Kimi Cunningham Grant. It follows a father, Cooper, and daughter, Finch, who live in a cabin in a remote area of the Appalachian mountains. One day a year, Cooper’s friend, and owner of the property, Jake, visits with a load of supplies meant to last a whole year.
“The book starts out on the day before Jake is supposed to arrive with their supply of nonperishable items,” Adams said. “The only problem is that the day comes and he does not show up. So the story becomes, why are Cooper and his daughter isolating in the mountains, anyway; what’s the story behind that, what they are going to do, and what is the mystery about his past.”
Adams said “These Silent Woods,” was one of the most anticipated books to come out at the end of 2021. It’s less than 300 pages, but has received promising reviews.
The second book is a youth fiction novel, so it can be found in the junior section. However, Adams said it would appeal to adults, too. “Pony,” by R.J. Palacio, is about a 12-year-old boy named Silas, who lives with his father in the late 1850s.
“Silas’s father takes photographs for a living, and one night three men show up to their house and they take Silas’ father,” Adams said. “They’re threatening him, they want to take him away, and they’re telling him he has to go with them or else bad things are going to happen.”
The father refuses to with the three men, but later on, he tells Silas he has to go away to take care of something, and that he’ll return in a week. He doesn’t tell Silas where he’s going or what he’s doing.
“So Silas ends up being all alone and then one day a pony just shows up,” Adams said. “When the pony shows up, Silas decided that means he needs to set out to find his father. So this book is about Silas’ journey to find his father. I’ve read a few pages of it and I already want to read the whole book.”
In “One Step Too Far,” by Lisa Gardner, a woman named Frankie works as a cold-case investigator. She’s not a police officer, but she reinvestigates missing-person cases and has a high rate of finding them. The book follows her as she travels to Wyoming to help find a young man who went missing while on a trip for his bachelor party.
“He and all of his groomsmen were out in the wilderness in Wyoming and he went missing. Frankie comes to help out, and at first the people don’t want her being part of the investigation,” Adams said. “So there’s kind of a mystery into why they don’t want her, and what was going on out there in the forest. Then, of course people, start being in danger.”
The fourth book recommended by Adams, “The Last House on Needless Street,” is by Catriona Ward. It centers on a man with a drinking problem, a talking and religious cat, and a teenage girl who is not allowed outside. The three characters live in a dilapidated house and are connected through an unspeakable secret. When a woman in search of her sister who went missing years ago moves in next door, the trio must face their past and the dark secrets they hold.
All the library’s recommendations can be checked out. The Tahlequah Public Library is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.