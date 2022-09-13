5Ws+1H: What It's About: Nicotine replacement can help kick the habit

People who want to quit smoking or using smokeless tobacco can get help with nicotine replacement therapy.
Lora Buechele, Cherokee County program coordinator for the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program, said nicotine replacement therapy can include gums, lozenges, and patches. Buechele said it is hard to gauge which item works better, as every person reacts differently.
“Every individual may have a different cessation resource that works best for them, and it might be nicotine replacement therapy,” said Buechele. “It might be the patches, the gums, the lozenges. It could just be the support system and the cessation classes.”
Buechele said each NRT has different benefits. The patches slowly release nicotine throughout the day and the gum is more fast-acting. The lozenges are also mainly used by people who indulge in smokeless tobacco, as it helps them keep their mouths busy.
For those who want to find the NRT items, Buechele said that in the Cherokee County community, the TSET Healthy Living program refers them to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline – a TSET program that provides free support through web coaching, supportive text messages, quick guides, etc. The NRT items are free through that resource.
Buechele said NRT is important for individuals who partake in vaping, smoking, or smokeless tobacco, as they can help prevent future health problems or death.
“Tobacco smoking is still the No. 1 preventable cause of death. If someone has never smoked or chooses to stop smoking, it can prevent long-term health complications, including death,” said Buechele. “So, whether your cessation method is through nicotine replacement therapy or a cessation class or going to talk to your primary care physician or a medical provider, no matter what the method is, it is going to be beneficial to their health and living a long, quality life.”
To receive NRT from the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, Buechele said applicants have to be 18 years old or older, as the FDA has not approved NRT for teenagers. Individuals under age 18 who are struggling with tobacco or smokeless tobacco can reach out to the program “My Life My Quit."
It can take several attempts before a tobacco user officially quits, but they should not get discouraged, said Buechele.
When people try to quit tobacco without NRT, Buechele said, they can experience major irritability. She said to help stop this from taking place, when cravings arise, individuals need to find something to do, such as taking a walk or starting a new hobby.
Buechele said anyone who wants to quit tobacco needs to figure out why they are wanting to quit, whether because of money, health, or family incentives.
“Whatever the reason is, find that reason and hold onto it, and keep that in sight as you're working toward your goal of quitting tobacco,” said Buechele.
