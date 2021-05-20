5Ws+1H: What It's About: Nip nits in bud before they're lice

Although the school year is coming to a close, head lice can strike at any time. But with some routine cleaning and minimal precautions, infestations can be prevented from occurring.
At Cherokee Elementary School, nurse Mylee Sackett said she sees students come into her office with head lice frequently. When she checks a child's head, she looks for nits, which are lice eggs laid by an adult female head louse.
"To see if it's a nit or just something else like dandruff, it'd be lot harder to pull off," said Sackett. "You almost have to pinch a hair shaft off the hair. They can come in different colors; some can be white and some can be brown."
Sackett usually sees more brown nits than white. If the eggs are not discovered in time, they'll eventually hatch and turn into nymphs. To survive, nymphs feed on blood, and in about 9-12 days, they will mature into adults.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, a fully grown louse is about the size of a sesame seed, and is tan to grayish-white in color. They also feed on blood, and can live about 30 days on a person's head, but will die within one or two days if they fall off.
Sackett said lice spread by hair-to-hair contact, so it's important not to share hats, scarves, hoodies and combs if they were recently worn or used. Just lying on a bed or pillow that has recently been in contact with an infested person can spread lice.
If people have lice, Sackett said they need to wash their bed sheets and clothes in a hot setting in the washer and hot setting in the drier.
"Then any stuffed animals they have, they need to put them in a ziplock baggie for about two weeks and not touch it," she said. "They need to vacuum their home very thoroughly. If these things aren't being done, the lice are never going to go away."
"Victims" will also need to look for over-the-counter products to expel the parasites, such as Rid or Nix. Essential oils have been shown to help rid head lice, like tea tree oil, lavender oil, neem oil, clove oil, eucalyptus oil and more. Sackett said some folks will try apple cider vinegar or Listerine. While home remedies could assist in removing lice, she recommends people go with over-the-counter products.
"Especially if it's really bad and they've had nits that have hatched, they need a treatment," she said. "There's also special nit combs that come with the medications, or you can order really good ones on Amazon. You have to slowly comb out each nit. Depending on how much hair the kid has, it could take up to an hour. Two hours is the most I've done in one sitting."
A clean home is less susceptible to head lice infestations. Also, those who regularly check their child's head for lice can nip it in the bud before the infestation becomes worse.
"I would do head checks on my kids once a week, just to make sure," said Sackett.
