5Ws+1H: What It's About: Now's the time to plant new trees

Grand View Nursery is a wholesaler that sells trees to local vendors, and this year, owner Randy Jones is telling locals what trees are going to be popular this year, and how to properly plant them.
In recent years, dogwood trees have been falling out of popularity because they often struggle when being transplanted. While in the wild, they flourish, and it isn’t uncommon for transplanted dogwoods to experience disease. In its place, people are planting redbuds, which come in different varieties.
"One is called 'the rising sun.' They have extremely colorful leaves. The blooms and leaves are both colorful,” said Jones. “The ‘hearts of gold’ have a gold-colored leaf, plus the bloom, whereas the rising sun has red and gold in their leaf. They named it ‘the rising sun’ because of its coloring.”
Shade trees are also popular – especially red maples, which are native to Eastern Oklahoma.
“We plant trees for the environment, and it makes ll the difference in the word. You can change your appraisal by adding landscape. It makes a place look welcoming. It’s a first connection that you have with a house when you pass by. Your landscape is what draws you to the house. If a home has beautiful trees and well-kept shrubbery, you’ll likely assume the rest of the house will look kept up,” said Jones.
Every year, Jones donates trees to local schools to celebrate Arbor Day, which takes place Friday, April 29. School children take home saplings and are encouraged to plant them in the ground. However, he said it is important to plant trees the right way.
“If you have a deer problem, you want to protect it. You have to watch out for it, but this time of year, they aren’t too bad,” said Jones. “As far as planting, the worst thing you can do is plant too deep. Don’t plant farther than the top of the ball that it comes with. If you plant it deep up to the trunk, it will kill the tree because it will suffocate.”
