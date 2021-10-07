5Ws+1H: What It's About: Owners uged to start prepping vehicles for cold weather

With the dog days of summer over and winter on its way, Steve Guinn of Steve's Service Shop encourages drivers to be overly prepared and winterize their vehicles before the cold months hit.
"Some people around here just don't get quite prepared for it," Guinn said. "Sometimes it comes on pretty quick, and we shouldn't procrastinate."
The first thing car owners should have checked are signs for antifreeze leaks. Guinn said vehicles need a good ratio of antifreeze and water to keep the engine from freezing, which can be expensive to fix. The same goes for windshield wiper fluid.
"We want to make sure we have some antifreeze in our windshield wiper fluids so we don't break our windshield wiper reservoirs," Guinn said. "Some people don't think about that. They just end up pouring water in there and they break them, and we end up fixing them in the summertime."
Windshield wipers should be checked, as rains the area receives before winter will create some wear and tear. When a freeze hits, they'll become stuck to the windshield. Drivers could try putting cardboard or a blanket over their windshield to prevent that from happening. Guinn said people could also leave their windshield wipers up in the air after parking the vehicle.
Car batteries are forced to work harder during the cold weather months. Batteries that are already showing signs of aging will be at more risk of failing when the temperatures drop, so it couldn't hurt to get it checked. Meanwhile, driving a vehicle every day will help keep the battery healthy, and parking it somewhere like in a garage, near heated equipment, or next to a warm building will help stop it from dying at the wrong time.
"Also make sure your heater works in your car before winter, so you can be ready for it," Guinn said. "A lot of times, you find out last minute that your heater doesn't work and you have no defrost. That can be aggravating."
Car owners don't necessarily need to purchase specific tires, but they will want to make sure they have enough tread. The last thing a driver wants is to hit the brakes and slide into another vehicle. The penny test is an easy way to check the depth. Insert the penny into the tire's tread groove with Lincoln's head upside-down. If all of Lincoln's head can be seen, it's time to replace the tires.
Tires also tend to lose air when the temperatures drop, so car owners will want to make sure they're properly aired up. Guinn recommends people have their oil changed, too, and to always be ready for an emergency.
"If you accidentally slide off the road, you want to make sure you have a blanket in the car and some emergency equipment, like a flashlight, just in case," he said. "You want to try to keep your tank full of gas, because if you slide off the road and there isn't anybody around for a while, you may be in your car for a while."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.