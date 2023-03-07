5Ws+1H: What It's About: Parents should monitor online video games to ensure safety

The accessibility and easy interaction of online video games have been dangerous to users, especially children, for several years.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Family and Consumer Science educator, said online gaming can now take place on most devices, and almost anywhere.
“Really online gaming is as simple as an app on your phone,” said Winn. “There are so many ways for kids who have phones to play bingo or different things they could get in trouble [with], especially if there’s a cost to that,” said Winn.
She said the risks can be associated with money and personal information, as someone's identity can be stolen depending on shared personal information.
When participating in video games in an online format, Winn said users should be wary of using debit cards when purchasing anything on a website. She recommends users to instead use PayPal or a credit card on a secure site.
“I do try to use PayPal because they have an extra layer of protection,” said Winn. “Also not using my debit card and using a credit card [instead], and then, of course, pay it off instead of allowing that to add up. But there’s extra safety features, I feel like, when you use your credit card versus your debit card.”
Secure sites can be found by assuring the web address has “https” at the front of the URL. According to HealthIT.gov, this acronym stands for “Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure,” which is a combination of the Secure Socket Layer/Transport Layer Security protocol with Hypertext Transfer Protocol.
Protecting one’s money can be a priority for users, but finding age-appropriate games can pose an obstacle for parents and guardians.
Winn said a discussion should be started with children as early as 8 or 9 years old to implement rules and regulations, such as what can and cannot be downloaded.
Winn said parents can use Common Sense Media or the Entertainment Software Rating Board, a family discussion guide for online gaming, to help discern what is suitable content. These sites not only show summaries and information on video games but ratings to show the appropriate age level.
Parents can also monitor their children in a general area of the house, such as the living room, with their headphones not connected, to make sure other players and the game itself is satisfactory to the guardian.
Winn said another safety option includes using parental controls on devices to help establish and maintain boundaries, which can be turned off or adjusted as the child gets older.
