5Ws+1H: What It's About: Parents urged to watch for signs of tobacco use

Tobacco use among teens remains a problem in the U.S., and today’s variety of products can make it more difficult for parents to tell whether their kids are using. However, there are signs they can look for.
The signs of smoking cigarettes might be obvious to some parents, such as bad breath, yellowing teeth, chronic coughing, or belongings that smell like smoke.
“With the new-aged tobacco products, odor may not be an issue like it was 10 years ago,” Lora Buechele, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator. “A lot of vaping devices don’t smell like a cigarette. They might smell fruity. They don’t smell the traditional way that we think tobacco smelled like when we were kids.”
Programs and services to address youth tobacco use have made strides over the years to decrease smoking. However, vaping has become more prevalent: One in four Oklahoma high school students admitted to vaping in the past 30 days.
Buechele said parents should keep an eye on their kids’ emotional behavior. They could be having mood swings or increased irritability. Nicotine also interferes with attention and learning, so it’s important to notice whether grades are declining, homework isn't being turned in, or a student is having a hard time focusing in school.
“I know sometimes when kids are going through that adolescent stage, you may think this is normal, but it’s really important to be in tune with that,” she said. “Even just having a note on your phone or a daily diary – that way, if you notice something unusual and different about your kids, just write it down and see if there are some trends that come up.”
Whether a teen is smoking, vaping, or using chewing tobacco, many symptoms will be the same, because they’re caused by nicotine exposure to the brain.
Beyond using tobacco because they think it’s cool, youth might be attracted to nicotine products because they believe it will help them relieve stress. However, nicotine can actually increase anxiety, depression, and ADHD.
“They feel like it’s going to help manage things that are going on in their lives,” Buechele said. “It’s important to help your child find ways to manage the pressure and stress that they’re under, so they’re not turning to something they think would be stress relieving.”
Parents discovering their children using tobacco is not uncommon. But when addressing it, Buechele said, it’s important that parents have open conversations with their kids.
“One of the most important things about having that conversation with your child is to be calm and really knowing the facts about tobacco use, about vaping, and why nicotine can be dangerous, especially for young people,” she said. “You have to be prepared to hear that your child has vaped, smoked or has used tobacco products, and really reiterate that we’re having the conversation because we care about you.”
Learn more
To learn more about tobacco use among teens and how speak with youth, visit tobaccostopswithme.com, or mylifemyquit.com. Teens can also find confidential support by texting Start My Quit to 36072.
