5Ws+1H: What It's About: PC gaming allows customization for players

Depending on customizations, PC gaming can allow for a personalized and low-cost experience for users.
Jonathan Rader, owner and operator of Rader Computers, said PC gaming offers many different alternatives, while consoles can cause users to have less of a diverse, personalized experience.
“You kind of don’t have a lot of options,” said Rader. “You just buy the Playstation or the Xbox and it kind of just works, whereas with gaming computers, there’s a lot of different configuration you can get.”
Arrangements that can be made for PC computer gaming can be either low-cost or expensive. Depending on the experience a player wants, the cost of the machine and accessories can vary. One of the higher-cost experiences involves a higher resolution.
“Kind of the same with TVs, you can get gaming monitors that are 4K, and if you want to do that, you’re going to have to spend a lot of money on computer hardware, but if you spend the money, it’s going to be better than what a game console would be,” said Rader.
He said with PC computers, gamers can spend anywhere from $300 to $4,000. Rader has sold some refurbished computers for $370, which he calls entry-level computers, as they will allow 1080p games to run, rather than those with a 4K resolution. This can make users spend more money to access certain video games.
“If you’re playing games that don’t have high requirements, or that are a few years old, you can get by with a pretty inexpensive system. But if you want a lot of high graphics and play the most modern games, you may have to spend more money,” said Rader.
When it comes to graphics and other customizable portions of a computer, there is no right answer, as it all comes down to preference. For example, some gamers enjoy using mechanical keyboards and specialty mice, while others just use standard office computer accessories.
Rader said the price for graphics has fallen over the past few months, making it one of the best times to build a gaming computer.
One of the most important additions to a PC for gaming is the graphics card. Rader said if gamers seek a certain resolution, they will have to have a compatible graphics card.
When using a high-performance graphics card, Rader said they need to make sure they have monitors that support the same resolution.
“For instance, if you have a 1080p monitor [and you upgrade] your graphics card to the highest one you can get, it’s still only going to output only 1080p on your monitor,” said Rader. “So the big thing is you have to make sure your components match; if you have a nice monitor, you need a powerful computer to power it or vice versa.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.