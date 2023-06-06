To avoid harmful effects to people and animals, poison hemlock should be removed with care.
Jodie Parolini, agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Office, said poison hemlock is similar in appearance to wild carrots and wild parsnip.
Parolini said it also looks like ferns, with glossy, green, lace-like leaves. The hairless plant’s main stem is hollow, and it can be anywhere from 2 to 6 feet tall.
“What’s really identifiable about is the purple splotches that it will have on it with its branches and stuff,” said Parolini. “The flowers that are on it are small and white. They’re typically really similar to if you let your carrot bloom.”
The physical impacts poison hemlock can cause on a human depends on each individual. Parolini said it usually only causes skin irritation, but if someone is allergic to it, worse symptoms may appear.
Animals can also be affected by the plant, especially since all parts of the plant are considered to be poisonous.
Parolini said some studies have shown toxicosis can take place at .5% weight of cattle and .25% weight for horses. This means it only takes 2-1/2 pounds of poison hemlock to cause harm to a 1,000-pound animal. Some issues that poison hemlock can cause animals, if a significant poisoning takes place, is paralysis and suffocation.
If somebody finds poison hemlock on their property, Parolini said sprays or just pulling up the plant may be the best option. When getting rid of the plant, Parolini said the person should stay covered.
“If it’s just one or two plants out there, put on a long-sleeved shirt, wear gloves, jeans, closed-toe shoes ,” said Parolini. “Make sure you’re covered up the best you can and dig them out with a shovel. Then once you have that plant and you’re like, ‘I don’t know what to do with it now,’ put it in a black trash bag, tie that bag, and throw it out, and it should be fine.”
It is also not recommended to burn poison hemlock, since the fumes can cause eyes to burn.
Parolini said some people do cut the plants down with a mower, but this is not recommended, since it can spread seeds, potentially cause harm to the driver, and requires the mower to continuously cut it down.
When using equipment to take the plant down, Parolini said the items should be cleaned before being moved to a different area to keep from spreading any potential seeds.
The biannual plant has two years to produce seed, as the first year will give a vegetative growth and the following season will produce the white flowers.
When removing poison hemlock, Parolini suggests that if any irritation is felt, people should remove themselves from the area. If a reaction is severe, medical help should be sought.
