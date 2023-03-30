5Ws+1H: What It's About: Pollinator gardens create healthy environments for crops, flowers

Pollinator gardens are often created to reintroduce a healthy environment for crops and flowers.
“Without healthy pollination, we will not have a healthy harvest,” said Elephant Rock Garden Supply Co. CFO and product specialist Jessica Wright. “For that reason a lot of people, especially with vegetables, like zucchinis, will go and tie the male flowers up before night, so their pollen can’t escape. They also physically hand pollinate because we have a lack of pollinators.”
Wright said one of the biggest issues is that people classify many pollinators as weeds, and then kill them. Wright said most of these plants are just wildflowers, such as milkweed, daisies, coneflowers, lavender, etc.
“For our bees and butterflies, one of their first foods are dandelions and that's one of the most famously killed aka ‘weed,’” said Wright.
Since pollinator gardens are made with what people call weeds, Wright said they do not have the same appearance or curb appeal as other gardens.
“That is a common issue with pollinator gardens, whereas strawberries are cute and rosemary is cute, well with a bunch of wildflowers, we have been led to believe, ‘It’s time to go get that Round Up. It’s time to pull them weeds,’” said Wright.
Wright said to help with appearance, gardeners can use cedar planks to hold the plants, as its size keeps the trailing contents inside. The cedar will also help keep unwanted pests out of the garden.
While a pollinator garden can be hard to keep contained, it can also be difficult to maintain because each plant in the garden has varying reactions and seasons.
“Pollinating gardens tend to bloom very quickly and so they die back very quickly as well. Just as they can get out of control, it will also look really good one minute, and then the next minute, they’re just kind of Oklahoma weeds,” said Wright.
Wright said pollinator gardens are versatile when trying to find a place to plant them. Companion planting can also be beneficial, as marigolds for example can attract butterflies and repel pests when they are planted next to other crops.
Heat during the summer months can cause these gardens to struggle like most gardens.
“Every gardener struggles in the summer. It doesn’t matter what you do,” said Wright. “We live in Oklahoma, so summer is difficult. Marigolds, and all of these pretty and great pollinating flowers do better right now in the spring and the fall.”
Wright said she recommends that gardeners use mulch the last week of April to the first week of May to help protect their garden from a harsh summer. Mulching can help keep the moisture content and the temperature around the root zone.
