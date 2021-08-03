5Ws+1H: What It's About: Pollinators make big difference in healthy gardens

Pollinators are the lifeblood of the Earth’s ecosystem, as nearly 80 percent of the crops grown around the world require pollination by animals and insects. And there are steps people can take this fall to attract them.
Bees get a lot of attention for their pollinating duties, but a variety of critters help with fertilization. Butterflies, moths, flies, and bats also do the job. Swallowtail butterflies are a common species in Oklahoma, said Garrett Ford, agriculture educator at the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Office, and antelope horn milkweed is good for drawing them in.
“They’re a common nursery plant and I think they’re pretty easy to plant,” he said. “If you have a corner of your landscape or space that you don’t tend to a lot, they’re good for planting there because they’re pretty drought tolerant and you don’t need to overwater them. They’re also a native species and good if you’re interested in attracting butterflies.”
Milkweed can be planted in the fall, winter or spring, indoors or outside. Parsley, dill, and fennel are host plants for black swallowtail butterflies, too.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the types of flowers that moths typically visit are in clusters and feature white or dull colors. Elements other than plants can also be used to attract butterflies and moths, like mud puddles, wet sand, fruit, or sap, according to the OSU Cooperative Extension.
“I think moths just get a bad rap because they’re not handsome like butterflies are, so they don’t get the credit,” Ford said. “They can irritate you in the evenings, I guess, but they’re doing the same thing butterflies are doing; they’re just doing it at night.”
A shelter can help block the wind from hitting butterflies, which lowers their temperature and limits blooming time of flowering plants. Deciduous plants, conifers, heat-absorbing rock fences, and vining plants can provide them with cover. Some people recommend leaving rays of water outside to give butterflies a place to drink water, but Ford said landscapers don’t have to overdo it.
“I tend to steer on to the side of we can plant certain things to facilitate the process, but in my mind, I’m not trying to domesticate them by any means,” Ford said. “They’re still wild. They’re going to tend to themselves whenever the time comes in the year.”
Those looking to help bee populations can plant lavender or crepe myrtles.
Some gardeners might feel compelled to try and eliminate pests and predators of pollinators. Ford said the result is a double-edged sword, though.
“Trying to eliminate a certain insect – yes, you’re helping pollinator specie counts, but you’re going to make your situation worse for things like aphids, white flies, or thrips in a garden or green house setting,” he said. “They have the same predator. A species of wasps, for example, may be known to kill honeybees, but it’s also known to kill aphids, and aphids can wreak havoc on a vegetable garden if you let them.”
