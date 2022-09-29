5Ws+1H: What It's About: Poultry production offers some struggles, simplicity

While raising poultry can be relatively simple, there are still some struggles people may experience.
“In general birds are really easy to take care of. They’re not something that’s hard to raise,” said Tahlequah Public Schools ag teacher Carl Wallace.
Some of the main upkeep needed with poultry includes providing an adequately sized pen with shade and water.
“You don’t need a really big pen for 10 or 12 birds. You can easily have a 10-foot by 10-foot pen,” said Wallace. “Part of that pen needs to have some kind of shelter inside of it that they can get in and lay eggs and have a dry area during inclement weather.”
During the winter, keeping poultry warm with heat lamps and an enclosed shelter can also help increase egg production. Wallace said individuals need to provide their birds an enclosed shelter with a door that should typically be kept closed at night.
“In general, they’ve got an adequate amount of feathers on them,” said Wallace. “Unless it gets extremely cold where the weather just drops down into the single digits, then most of the time birds can kind of adequately take care of themselves.”
He said most poultry do not like to get wet constantly, as it can cause some health concerns. One of the main issues people deal with when it comes to raising chickens is fending off predators, such as dogs, raccoons, and skunks. To prevent their poultry from being attacked, Wallace said they can create a concrete slab under their chicken coop to prevent predators from digging under fences.
Other pests chickens can deal with include mites, which can be taken care of with insecticides.
Wallace said there are several breeds that work well for raising in someone's backyard, such as Rhode Island Reds or Barred Rocks, which can start laying eggs around eight months of age.
“They’ll lay really heavy everyday for about four to five months, and typically if you buy them in the early spring, such as January or February, you’ll start getting eggs about now,” said Wallace. “They'll lay heavy all the way through the fall and the first part of next year you’ll start seeing them slack off.”
He said during the second year of the chicken's life they will not lay everyday but more sporadically — about once every other day. During the warmer seasons, the chickens might return to laying once a day but will normally produce at about half compared to the previous year.
Wallace said some breeds don’t lay very well, such as the smaller breeds like Bantam chickens. These produce smaller eggs with slower production.
While larger livestock need to be dewormed and vaccinated, Wallace said there’s not a lot of healthcare to do with chickens. Keeping them in a dry area, refraining from bringing in new stuff from other farms, and having good biosecurity will help keep diseases in chickens to a minimum.
