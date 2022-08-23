5Ws+1H: What It's About: Public access on Illinois River generally free of charge, though campsites may charge

The Illinois River has several access points in Cherokee County, which can be used for activities such as picnicking, fishing, swimming, floating, and camping.
Grand River Dam Authority Spokesperson Justin Alberty said the GRDA maintains seven out of the 11 access areas on its floaters guide. Alberty said the nearest access points in Cherokee County depend on where someone is in the county.
“Round Hollow is our northernmost access in Cherokee County and Echota Public Access is the southernmost in the county that GRDA manages,” said Alberty. “There are other public access areas that we do not manage/or are located in other counties.”
Cherokee County Upper Illinois River public access areas include Round Hollow Public Access Area, Stunkard Public Access Area, U.S Highway 62 Bridge, Peavine Hollow Public Access Area, Edmondson Public Access Area, Well Bridge, No Head Hollow Public Access Area, Todd Public Access Area, Boy Scout Hole, Echota Public Access Area, Eldon Bridge, and Murrell Home Road Public Access.
To find the access points, Alberty said the information is available through online map sources, the GRDA website, or by contacting the GRDA Scenic Rivers office.
Alberty said he advises individuals who want to use any of the Illinois River access points to know the area’s potential rules and floating fees. These fees can be found by contacting the Scenic Rivers office or by picking up a floaters guide.
Alberty said all the GRDA public areas are free for the public to use, but some private access areas do charge a fee.
According to the 2022 Illinois River Guide and Map, camping can be $14 per night for each campsite, which can have no more than one adult tent, one child tent, and two vehicles in the area. Pricing can be different, depending on the access points location. For example, a site with electricity at Round Hollow Public Access Area is $28 per night.
According to the 2022 Illinois River Guide and Map, some access area guidelines include commercial use being prohibited and/or no alcohol being allowed or consumed on the property.
For more information, on Illinois River access points locations and rules, go to https://grda.com/.
