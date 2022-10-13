5Ws+1H: What It's About: Pumpkin decorating does not always include carving the gourd

Pumpkin carving has been a Halloween staple for many years, but different methods and tools can be used to offer a different experience.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said her children grew up carving pumpkins, but with caution.
“When the kids were younger, we would let them draw the faces on the pumpkins we did,” said Winn. “Then we were the ones who used the sharp knives to cut out the faces.”
When pumpkin carving, she said, children should wait to use knives until about 10 years old, with adult supervision. Winn said this age range can differ, depending on their skill levels and comfort with the utensil.
Winn said pumpkin-carving kits are now available, and they include plastic instruments that are sharp enough to cut through the pumpkin but not hurt the user.
Winn thinks the reason companies have started to create these kits is due to an increase in people wanting to be more creative. Some of the kitchen tools that can be used to make different textures and designs include forks, serrated knives, and paring knives.
“Some pumpkins you see have where people have carved and maybe just taken off the flesh, or the orange outside, and have left the pulp or the actual meat of the pumpkin, in addition to carving all the way through it,” said Winn.
Other pumpkin-decorating techniques don't require cutting into the pumpkin at all. Winn has seen several 4-H and FFA participants in the Tulsa State Fair’s pumpkin-decorating classes who gussied up their gourds with paint, pipe cleaners, and fabric.
If an individual uses a different method than the traditional pumpkin-carving technique, biodegradable materials, such as a water-based paint, can be used. Winn said this is sometimes done when the individual wants to feed the pumpkin to animals or use it for compost after the holidays, or when it decomposes.
The traditional way to illuminate a carved pumpkin is to use a candle, but Winn said this can cause it to rot faster and be a potential safety hazard. To alleviate this problem, Winn said, a battery-operated tea light can be used.
“The light does create a little bit of heat, but a candle really cooks it whenever the candle is burning inside, so they won't last nearly as long if they use a candle versus using a small light,” said Winn.
Winn said allowing children to participate in pumpkin decorating and carving helps them be more creative and stay interested in the outcome of the project.
“One, it helps them be creative because you give them a blank space and say, ‘Here, be as creative as you want.’ That's even something the parents can make a plan for before you start with the pumpkins,” said Winn. “Show your children different ideas and let them help choose, because that gets them even more excited when they're the ones who are getting to decide what the pumpkin is gonna look like.”
