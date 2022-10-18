5Ws+1H: What It's About: Pumpkins can be healthy for environment

While October is a time for carving pumpkins, the leftovers from the activity can be useful for the environment.
Maegen Wallace, Tahlequah Public Schools farm-to-school preventionist, said after a carved pumpkin starts to deteriorate, it can be returned to nature. One of the most common ways is by putting the gourd in a compost pile and allowing it to break down.
According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, compost is a process of organic matter, such as pumpkin remains and food scraps, being recycled into a fertilizer that can enrich the soil and plants.
“This soil from compost could be used in gardens. It would have a high nutritional value to help grow new plants,” said Wallace.
She said the process of decomposition has become popular for some educators.
“We’re seeing a lot of people using them in science fair projects, teachers putting them in a pickle jar or something with dirt and letting the kids watch them decompose,” said Wallace.
A pumpkin past its prime can be thrown over a fence or fed to livestock, which Wallace said can offer nutritional value.
When recycling pumpkins, the materials used should be carefully considered, due to biodegradability and the safety of the animal. Individuals who decide to paint pumpkins should use biodegradable, washable paint to minimize the to the environment.
Wallace said most candles do not leave a mess in a carved pumpkin. If the candle’s wax stays fairly contained, users should not have to worry about the pumpkin causing any damage, if thrown out as a food source for an animal.
“Pumpkin seeds are also really hearty, so a lot of times, people just throw them over the back fence, and it’s not uncommon if we have adequate rain in a year to see those pumpkin seeds sprout the next year,” said Wallace.
Some ways of using the remains of a pumpkin don’t have to involve decomposition. Wallace said when carving a pumpkin, the seeds and fibrous strands can be put off to the side for roasting.
“Roasted pumpkin seeds are a nutritional snack that are considered heart healthy,” said Wallace.
First, remove the fibrous strands, then wash and dry the seeds. Dry as much as possible between towels. Put the seeds in a bowl with olive oil and seasonings, if desired: salt, garlic power, paprika, black pepper, etc. Spread on lightly greased cookie sheet. Roast at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes, tossing seeds every 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.