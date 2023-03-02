Feed rations for livestock can offer varying physical results, depending on the supplement or feed used for the animals’ nutritional requirements.
Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service agriculture educator, said feed rations and rationing feed are two different concepts.
“Typically we talk about feed rations, which is simply a mixture of feed ingredients fed to livestock to meet the animal's specific requirements,” said Parolini. “‘Rationing feed’ would mean to only feed the animal exactly what you need to achieve the animal’s goal.”
Parolini said those with livestock often change or participate in feed rations when the animal goes into a certain stage of production or life, such as providing supplements for a lactating animal or prepping an animal for upcoming livestock shows.
Feed rations can help to change or enhance certain physical features needed for competitions. Parolini said various rations can be used specifically for livestock competitions, which often have the best ingredients.
The quality of ingredients for show animals – often containing more additives than supplements – is due to their reliance on high levels of feed intake compared to production animals.
“For instance, for a growing show steer you would want him to eat as much as he can of the ration that you are feeding, whereas for a production cow that is grazing in the pasture or eating hay, we only want to supplement her to meet her nutrient requirements to stay healthy and productive,” said Parolini.
While the contents of the feed may be different between show and production livestock, Parolini said feed rations must be specific to the animal's species and stage of production. An example of this would be how beef cows are supposed to have balanced rations that are based on the energy and crude protein of the animal, while swine rations are balanced by the amino acid Lysine requirements.
Parolini said she recommends for producers to create a detailed nutrition plan dependent on the use and requirement of the animal.
“For instance, a lactating cow requires either a different ration or different amount of the ration than a non-lactating cow,” said Parolini. “A horse’s requirements change with the amount of workload that they experience. So the animal’s production goals will set the nutritional requirements, and we must feed a specific feed or amount of feed for that goal.”
While feed rations can help to create a certain look a producer is trying to obtain, they can cause an influx in cost and be more labor intensive.
Parolini said if someone is wanting to begin using feed rations with their livestock they should do research on the parameters of the species and evaluate the feed ingredients. This is due to the possibility that feeds cause colic, toxicity, bloat, etc. in certain animals.
Parolini said the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office offers several resources for those wanting to begin their journey with feed rations.
“You need to know your goals before you start any project. So I recommend sitting down and evaluating your goals when it comes to changing your livestock feed,” said Parolini. “Once you know your goals, then you can start looking at how to accomplish those. Don’t expect results right away; any kind of biological process requires time. Check in with your progress and make adjustments as needed. Consult with [your] local OSU Extension educator.”
