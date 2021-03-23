5Ws+1H: What It's About: Scanner may reveal some vehicle problems

When the "check engine" light comes on, it doesn't do much to let the average driver know what's wrong with a vehicle.
However, mechanics and car enthusiasts have technology to diagnose the problem. Using an on-board-diagnostics (OBD) scanner, car owners and greasers can troubleshoot various components of the vehicle, like the anti-lock braking system, engine, suspension, steering and more.
While the OBD scanners are good for confirming suspected issues, they’re more popular among motorheads and professionals. It’s likely most people are unaware of these machines, how they work, and what they can do.
David Watts, of Clyde’s Automotive & Tire, said there is a big misconception that scanners will reveal exactly what is wrong with a car.
“Their primary function is retrieving trouble codes from the vehicle’s computer, which can serve as a starting place for diagnostics,” he said. “There’s a lot more to determining what is wrong with the car than retrieving trouble codes.”
A standard OBD2 scanner will work on any modern vehicle, as cars and trucks made after 1996 all have the required OBD-2 port and diagnostic system. The port is typically located under the driver’s seat; near the steering wheel, underneath the dashboard; or somewhere around the center console.
The scanner then records DTCs (Diagnostic Trouble Codes), which identify the component of the vehicle that has a fault. Understanding the codes might be a little more difficult; some scanners will give a detailed explanation of what the code means, while others will require the operator to keep track of the codes to do further research.
The price for OBD scanners can range anywhere from $20 to more than $100, depending on the model.
“There are a lot of other features in the higher-end scan tools that take extensive knowledge of acceptable parameters, and other information accessible with the higher-end tools to know if something is wrong or not,” said Watts. “Some more advanced tools can read more manufacture-specific information, just depending on coverage.”
There is the potential for car owners to save money using an OBD scanner. So instead of them taking their vehicles directly to a garage once the "check engine" light turns on, they could scan the car themselves to try and see what the problem is.
However, Watts said most part stores will scan vehicles for free, and the chances are whatever the scanner points to as the problem will be outside the scope of a regular car owner’s knowledge.
“So I would say it’s only worth it for the savvy, DIY vehicle owners,” he said. “With a scan tool and the power of the internet you can get a close guess these days, but if it’s an expensive repair, I would recommend having a professional look at it.”
On the other hand, using a diagnostic tool to scan a vehicle can help car owners determine the potential problem and relay the information to the mechanic. They can also offer peace of mind for those concerned there might be something wrong with the car. So car owners might want to ask themselves how involved they would like to be in the fixing their vehicles before buying a tool such as an OBD scanner.
“They are becoming more popular, though, for regular people to get, [like] the Bluetooth dongles that plug into the car and scan codes with the phone,” said Watts. “I’m not sure what people are doing with that info. I think it’s mostly car guys doing it for a little more insight.”
