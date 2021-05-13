5Ws+1H: What It's About: Scuba diving can open door to lifelong lake adventures

Adventurers looking to explore waterways can sate their curiosity beneath the surface by scuba diving.
Lake Tenkiller is home to two scuba diving shops, where visitors can get their Open Water Certification after a few days of working with an instructor. Once divers get their licenses, they’ll be able to explore the depths of lakes, rivers, and oceans across the world.
At Gene’s Aqua Pro, customers can take a three-day class to get their certification.
“During those days, they’ll spend time in a pool and learn all their skills,” said John Cotherman, Gene’s Aqua Pro owner. “Then they will repeat those skills in the lake. All of that time is spent with a scuba instructor.”
The minimum age to scuba dive is 10 years old, but Cotherman recommends beginners be at least 12 before testing the waters. There’s no maximum age for diving, though, so it can turn into a life-long hobby.
“We’ve trained people in their 70s several times,” Cotherman said. “They need to have a decent level of fitness. A lot of times, a doctor’s signoff is required, depending on what kind of meds they take and what their medical history is.”
While perhaps obvious, it’s important that people be able to swim before trying out scuba diving.
“That’s kind of a big deal,” Cotherman said. “To be comfortable and enjoy themselves scuba diving, they should be able to swim and be comfortable in the water.”
Beginners might wonder how safe scuba diving is. At Gene’s, instructors teach the buddy system, just to ensure someone else is there if something goes wrong. But having a serious problem is a rarity, and the buddy system is a good practice for just about any outdoor recreation.
“It has an extremely safe safety record,” Cotherman said. “We’d probably have more people doing it if it was more dangerous. If you think about the last time you read about a scuba diver dying, thankfully, it just doesn’t happen.”
Those interested in learning to dive should know that it’s unsafe to take a flight shortly after scuba diving. It’s recommend that they wait 24 hours after diving before they get on a plane, as it can cause decompression sickness.
Divers like to look around and examine the underwater ecosystem, but being able to see clearly is dependent upon the water’s conditions.
“Typically, the conditions are not as good when we’ve had a heavy rain and a lot of inflow into the lake,” Cotherman said. “The drier and the more drought we have, usually the better the conditions get.”
Novice divers will likely want to rent gear while they’re just starting out. Once they received their licenses, they can virtually go to any scuba shop in the world to rent equipment and go for a dive. It's common for avid divers to buy their own gear, which can range anywhere from $1,500 to $4,000, depending on the diver’s budget.
Gene’s Aqua Pro, about two miles south of the Tenkiller Dam in its new location, is open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested in taking a class or would like to learn more about scuba diving can call 918-487-5221.
