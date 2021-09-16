Self-care can often be neglected, but with September being National Self-Care Awareness Month, it’s a good time for people to take steps to keep themselves healthy, whether mentally, physically or spiritually.
The pandemic has brought added stress into many people’s lives. Taking time to practice coping strategies can help alleviate that stress. It’s important, though, to make a routine out of it.
Nikki Dunnigan, a clinical counselor with Oklahoma State University’s University Counseling Services, said coping strategies could include simple actives like cooking dinner, or taking a nap.
“It isn’t like you will do one coping skill and all of a sudden you are feeling better, but I ask [students] to treat it as an experiment,” Dunnigan said. “If you feel like you are about to be upset, take a five-minute break and try one of the coping skills and see if it helped or made it worse, and try to find one with a good fit.”
Meditation is one technique that has been shown to lower anxiety, stress, depression and improved physical health. It does not require much time, and a variety of apps, online videos and other resources can help get it started.
Everyone needs to socialize, some more than others. Taking time to meet with friends can help alleviate stress, but people shouldn’t feel pressured to attend gatherings. Finding a group of people with shared common interests can generate positive feelings. Those feeling stressed could sign up for a new class or workshop to take their minds off of things and counteract negative emotions that can be overwhelming.
Physical health is equally important to a one’s well-being. Exercise can help boost moods, while maintaining a healthy diet and getting eight to 10 hours of sleep every night will also ease emotional and mental health.
Mindfulness is the ability to be fully present without reflecting on the past or worrying about the future. Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service, offers several strategies to help people practice mindfulness.
Journaling is one tool, according to Winn. People can set aside specific times every day to write. They’re encouraged to jot down thoughts as they enter the mind, rather than trying to make the thoughts flow like a story.
Winn also recommends grounding techniques: “Name five things you can see in the room; name four things you can feel; name three things you can hear right now; name two things you can smell right now; and name one good thing about yourself.”
Those who are feeling stressed can practice safe place visualization by imagining a calm and peaceful place; using as many senses as possible to visualize this place; and spending time imagining every detail and feeling present in this place.
Breathing exercises can be helpful, too. According to Winn, they should be done twice a day or whenever someone’s mind is dwelling on upsetting thoughts.
“Place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen,” Winn said. “When you take a deep breath in, the hand on the abdomen should rise higher than the one on the chest. This ensures the diaphragm is pulling air into the base of the lungs.”
After exhaling through the mouth, take a slow deep breath in through the nose. Slowly exhale through the mouth for a count of eight. As all of the air is released with relaxation, gently contract abdominal muscles to completely evacuate the remaining air from the lungs. Respirations deepen not by inhaling more air, but through completely exhaling it.
