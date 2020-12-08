5Ws+1H: What It's About: Selfie with an Elfie fun for local shoppers

Two of Santa's elves have been spotted around downtown Tahlequah recently, and the Tahlequah Main Street Association wants photo evidence of their existence.
As shoppers search for gifts this holiday season, they can be on the lookout for Red and Fern, the two TMSA elves. As part of the TMSA's Selfie with an Elfie, the elusive characters are hiding in various locations, and those who can capture a picture of them have a chance to earn some spending money.
On the TMSA Facebook page, a photo of Red and Fern will be shared every few days to give people clues to their whereabouts. All shoppers have to do is find one, or both; take their picture with the elf; share the photo on Facebook; and use the hashtag #TMSASelfiewithanElfie.
"Whenever you do that, we see the picture and the hashtag, and then you get your name put in a drawing for the end of the month. The winner gets $100 in Main Street Bucks, which can be used at any downtown business," said Jami Murphy, TMSA board member.
The elves will stay at a particular location for a few days before packing up and moving to somewhere new. So far, they've been in places like the TMSA office, Sam & Ella's, Nine One Eight Salon, and Sand Tech LLC.
"You may submit more than one entry. However, only one selfie at each business counts," said Murphy. "So if you saw one at Sam & Ella's and took five selfies, you don't get five entries. For every time that it moves, though, you can get an extra entry if you go and find where it's at, take a selfie and tag the Main Street."
The drawing for the Main Street Bucks is not until Dec. 30, so shoppers have plenty of time to go out and search for Red and Fern. The hunt for the elves gives folks a chance to enjoy their time as they traverse the sidewalks of downtown Tahlequah, and also brings more attention to local merchants.
"You want to try to add a little bit of fun and Christmas cheer to shopping," said Murphy. "Shopping can sometimes feel burdensome, so the more fun while you're doing it the better. And I think the businesses are having a good time with it, too, because they get to hang out with Red and Fern for a couple of days and bring in some people to their businesses."
While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many people at home to shop online, local stores are suffering. By spending money in local shops, it helps the city and helps provide jobs for fellow neighbors.
With plenty of merchants and merchandise in downtown Tahlequah, shoppers can find what they need, contribute to their community, and have a good time while they do it by keeping an eye out for Red and Fern.
"They idea is that you're getting people coming into downtown businesses," said Murphy.
"We're hoping people are going into those businesses and spending money, because our theme this year is 'Shop Home for the Holidays.' For every dollar spent in Tahlequah, 68 cents goes back to Tahlequah."
Check it out
For more information, visit the Tahlequah Main Street Association Facebook page.
